Central Valley's Rakness, St. Paul's Schacht earn honors at CNTC

Central Valley’s Kathy Rakness and St. Paul’s Tom Schacht were both recognized for their long-standing contributions to the sport of track and field during Monday’s Central Nebraska Track Championships at Northwest High School.

Rakness was honored as the Vince Zavala Coach of the Year, while Schacht was presented with the Bill Dunn Contributor of the Year award. Between them, Rakness and Schacht have spent nearly 80 years coaching track and field.

“I started with kindergarten kids and saw them go all the way through high school and always enjoyed seeing the success that they had,” Schacht said. “That’s the big thing. You don’t coach track for the money or the glory, you do it because you enjoy seeing kids succeed.”

In high school, Schacht was a four-sport letterman and ran the high hurdles as well as legs of his team’s 1,600 and 3,200 relays. During that time, he had the opportunity to compete in both the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Howard Wood Relays, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Schacht was a three-sport letterman at the University of Sioux Falls, but didn’t participate in track and field. However, he reunited with the sport in 1971 when he moved to St. Paul and coached junior high track and field as well as high school cross country.

Schacht eventually became the St. Paul girls high school track coach and continued coaching cross country until he retired. He was in elementary education for 36 years and had an elementary track meet every spring.

“Track just always made me feel good when I ran and I think a lot of kids like running,” Schacht said. “Some people used running as a punishment, but I wanted kids to learn to love running.

“I had the pleasure of coaching some really good kids in cross country and track.”

After retiring, Schacht drove the bus for St. Paul sports teams and continued to help the track coaching staff by keeping relay split times. He could also be heard, cheering on Wildcat athletes.

“I could get pretty loud,” Schacht said with a chuckle. “They could always hear me from across the track.”

Like Schacht, Rakness hasn’t allowed herself to get too far from the oval. After a 49-year career as a high school coach, she continues to contribute as a volunteer coach for the sport she loves.

“When I was growing up back in the ’60s, track and field was about all girls had,” Rakness said. “I guess I have always enjoyed the sport. I just love being outside and I love working with kids.”

Rakness’ 49-year career as a head coach included stints at North Loup-Scotia (1973-2014) and Central Valley (2015-2021). During that time, she coached 85 state-qualifiers, including two state champions and one state runner-up.

For many of those seasons, Rakness didn’t have an assistant, coaching as many as 30 girls in all the events by herself. She said she has enjoyed trying to motivate and teach her student-athletes to maximize their abilities.

“I always wanted our kids to focus on competing against themselves and making improvement from meet to meet,” Rakness said. “Back in those days, some of our teams were very, very small in terms of our number of kids, so we usually focused on what the kids could do as individuals.

“If we did well, individually, we always figured the team score would take care of itself.”