City Football Preview: Islanders look to extend winning streak

Grand Island (5-3) at Omaha Bryan (1-7)

An 18th playoff berth secured out of the 19 seasons under head coach Jeff Tomlin, Grand Island Senior High looks to take a four-game winning streak into the playoffs if it avoids the upset bid by Omaha Bryan.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Islanders have averaged 41 points during their last three wins.

Quarterback Kytan Fyfe is 83-for-158 for 1,103 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions and also leads the team in rushing with 712 yards and seven TDs.

Senior Ben Francl tops the defense with 18 solo and 57 assisted tackles.

Omaha Bryan edged Omaha Benson 24-21 on Oct. 8 to snap its losing streak that saw it score a total of 37 points during an 0-6 start. But a postgame fight between players after the Benson game led to last week’s game against Omaha Westside being forfeited.

Northwest (4-4) at Hastings (2-6)

Another rivalry game awaits Northwest, whose four losses are all to rated teams.

The Vikings will look to bounce back from last week’s 41-27 loss to Aurora and gain momentum for the playoffs.