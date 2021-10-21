City Football Preview: Islanders look to extend winning streak

Grand Island (5-3) at Omaha Bryan (1-7)
An 18th playoff berth secured out of the 19 seasons under head coach Jeff Tomlin, Grand Island Senior High looks to take a four-game winning streak into the playoffs if it avoids the upset bid by Omaha Bryan.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Islanders have averaged 41 points during their last three wins.
Quarterback Kytan Fyfe is 83-for-158 for 1,103 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions and also leads the team in rushing with 712 yards and seven TDs.
Senior Ben Francl tops the defense with 18 solo and 57 assisted tackles.
Omaha Bryan edged Omaha Benson 24-21 on Oct. 8 to snap its losing streak that saw it score a total of 37 points during an 0-6 start. But a postgame fight between players after the Benson game led to last week’s game against Omaha Westside being forfeited.
Northwest (4-4) at Hastings (2-6)
Another rivalry game awaits Northwest, whose four losses are all to rated teams.
The Vikings will look to bounce back from last week’s 41-27 loss to Aurora and gain momentum for the playoffs.
Class B No. 10 Northwest has losses to the No. 3 Huskies, No. 1 Bennington, No. 4 Waverly and No. 7 Scottsbluff and handed No. 9 Seward its only defeat.
Hastings had a bye week to get extra preparation in to try and upset the Vikings. The Tigers are 0-3 in district play, last losing to Aurora 43-14 on Oct. 8.
Friday’s kickoff at Hastings College is set for 7 p.m.
GICC (2-6) at Centura (5-3)
Grand Island Central Catholic can play spoiler Friday at 7 p.m. against Centura, which needs a win to lock in a playoff appearance for a school-best third consecutive year.
GICC rolls into its season finale coming off a 61-0 rout of winless Twin River. The Crusaders are averaging 147.6 yards passing and 101.1 yards rushing per game.
Brayton Johnson is closing in on 1,000 yards passing (974 yards with nine touchdowns. Most of his 66 completions have gone to either Marcus Lowry (26 catches, 485 yards, 4 TDs) or Isaac Herbek (26-399, 4 TDs).
Centura tries to bounce back after last week’s 56-0 blanking at the hands of Ord. All three of the Centurions’ losses have come to 7-1 teams — the Chanticleers. North Platte St. Patrick’s and Hastings St. Cecilia.
Parkview Christian (5-2) at Heartland Lutheran (0-7)
One final test awaits Heartland Lutheran this season Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s been a rough year for the Red Hornets, whose closest game was a 68-36 loss to Dorchester two weeks ago.