City legion baseball roundup

Five Points Bank cruises past Scottsbluff for run-rule win

LEXINGTON — Five Points Bank was tied with Scottsbluff in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Then came the fireworks.

The Grand Island juniors scored nine runs in the inning on seven singles, two walks, a double, an RBI sac fly and a run scored on an error to lead to a 12-3 win over in the Class A Area 7 juniors tournament on Monday in Lexington.

Five Points Bank is still undefeated in the tournament and will play Hastings at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the championship game.

Barrett Obermiller and Jacob Albers led the offense by each going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Aldo Martinez picked up the win, throwing two strikeouts and two walks, while allowing just two hits in five innings of work.

Scottsbluff 300 00X X—3 2 3

Five Points Bank 102 90X X—12 11 2

WP—Martinez. LP—Latham. 2B—FPB: Sullivan.