 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Roundup: Northwest wrestlers fall to North Platte
0 Comments

City Roundup: Northwest wrestlers fall to North Platte

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

The Northwest wrestling suffered a 53-21home loss to Class A, No. 6 North Platte Thursday.

The Vikings won four matches during the dual.

Bo Bushhousen (170 pounds), Joseph Stein (195) and Kaleb Keiper (106) all won their matches by pin, while Max Yendra captured a 15-11 overtime victory over Lathen Huntsman at 138.

The Vikings will be back in action at the Plattsmouth Invite Saturday.

North Platte 53, Northwest 21

152—Haedyn Brauer, HP, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 1:36; 160—Brock Roblee, NP, pinned Angel Metteer, NW, 1:39; 170—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Dominique Vieyra, NP, 1:13; 182—Luke Rathjen, NP, pinned Nolan Moorman, NW, 2:20; 195—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Peyton Dimmitt, NP, 2:21; 220—Vincent Genatone, NP, maj. dec. Victor Isele, NW, 9-1; 285—Dominik Decent, NP, dec. Adam Aparcio, NW, 4-0; 106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Brody Pitner, NP, 1:01; 113—Kole Weigel, NP, maj. dec. Kody Kuck, NW, 8-0; 1200Jace Kennel, NP, pinned Gavin Ruff, 5:25; 126—Drake Miles, NP, pinned Roland Murillo, NW, 0:53; 132—Ethan Jackson, NP, pinned Willie Jones, NW, 1:47; 138—Max Yendra, NW, dec. lathen Huntsman, NP, 15-11, SV-1; 145—Ryan Fox, NP, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 0:31.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts