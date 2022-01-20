City Roundup: Northwest wrestlers fall to North Platte

The Northwest wrestling suffered a 53-21home loss to Class A, No. 6 North Platte Thursday.
The Vikings won four matches during the dual.
Bo Bushhousen (170 pounds), Joseph Stein (195) and Kaleb Keiper (106) all won their matches by pin, while Max Yendra captured a 15-11 overtime victory over Lathen Huntsman at 138.
The Vikings will be back in action at the Plattsmouth Invite Saturday.
North Platte 53, Northwest 21
152—Haedyn Brauer, HP, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 1:36; 160—Brock Roblee, NP, pinned Angel Metteer, NW, 1:39; 170—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Dominique Vieyra, NP, 1:13; 182—Luke Rathjen, NP, pinned Nolan Moorman, NW, 2:20; 195—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Peyton Dimmitt, NP, 2:21; 220—Vincent Genatone, NP, maj. dec. Victor Isele, NW, 9-1; 285—Dominik Decent, NP, dec. Adam Aparcio, NW, 4-0; 106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Brody Pitner, NP, 1:01; 113—Kole Weigel, NP, maj. dec. Kody Kuck, NW, 8-0; 1200Jace Kennel, NP, pinned Gavin Ruff, 5:25; 126—Drake Miles, NP, pinned Roland Murillo, NW, 0:53; 132—Ethan Jackson, NP, pinned Willie Jones, NW, 1:47; 138—Max Yendra, NW, dec. lathen Huntsman, NP, 15-11, SV-1; 145—Ryan Fox, NP, pinned Caleb Vokes, NW, 0:31.