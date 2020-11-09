Class A Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

Kearney (5-4) @ Elkhorn South (9-1) (Friday, November 13, 6:00 PM)
Kearney (5-4)
10 Lincoln SE 14
14 Omaha Westside 47
14 Bellevue West 49
41 Columbus 19
21 Elkhorn South 28 (Ove)
46 Lincoln NE 6
31 Lincoln High 0
----------------------------
30 Gretna 28
41 Bellevue West 40 (Ove)
Head Coach: Brandon Cool (20th Season)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Elkhorn South 23-7 1st Round)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 18, Last Championship-2006, Runner-up-2017
Offensive Statistical Leaders: (after 8 games)
Passing: Preston Pearson (Sr)- 70-140-951, 10 TDs
Rushing: Preston Pearson - 292-85, 6 TDs, Parker Wise (Jr) - 270-53
Receiving: Kaden Miller (Jr) - 21-404, 4 TDs
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Alex Schall (Sr) - 43 (28 solos, 15 assists)
Elkhorn South (9-1)
60 Millard West 14
17 Millard South 14
21 Millard North 14
44 Lincoln SW 0
41 Papillion LV 17
59 Bellevue East 6
35 Gretna 10
35 Kearney 21
----------------------------
44 Fremont 0
28 Lincoln SE 7
Head Coach: Guy Rosenberg (9th Season)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Millard West 35-14 in Quarterfinals)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 10 (7 in Class B, last 3 in Class A, 1st appearance/2011
Offensive Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Dilan Krause (Sr)-48-74-661, 4 TDs
Rushing: Cole Ballard (Soph)-618-113, 13 TDs, Dilan Krause-579-113, 6 TDs, Ben Warren (Jr)-537-76, 3 TDs, Makhi Nelson-Douglas (Sr)-232-42 8 TDs
Receiving: Blake Daly-8-153, 1 TD, Zach Michener-5-146, 1 TD, Trevor Winterstein (Sr)-9-138, 1 TD, Ben Morrow-5-128, 1 TD, Koy Wilke (Jr)-5-105, 4 TDs.
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Joey Falk (Sr)-42 (36 solos, 6 assists, 3 TFL, 2 INTs)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Millard South (9-1) @ Omaha Westside (10-0) (Friday, November 13, 7:00 PM)
Millard South (9-1)
33 Millard North 0
17 Elkhorn South 14
31 Millard West 12
29 Bellevue West 49
42 Lincoln Pius X0
41 Fremont 17
64 Lincoln North Star 0
-------------------------------------
21 Millard West 7
34 Creighton Prep 20
Head Coach: Andy Means (17th Season)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Omaha Westside 31-14 in Semifinals)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 17 (Last Championship-2009, Last Runner-Up-2010)
Offensive Statistical Leaders:
Passing: TJ Urban (Sr)-51-97-656, 7 TDs
Rushing: TJ Urban (Sr)-745-104, 11 TDs, Christian Nash (Jr)-281-34, 6 TDs, Reggie Harris (Sr)-242-24, 2 TDs, Taekwon Johnson (Sr)-240-29, 2 TDs
Receiving: Antrell Taylor (Jr)-15-246, 1 TD, Gage Stenger-19-179, 3 TDs
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Tate Heinrichs (Sr)-86 (42-44-5.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FR), Gage Mack (Jr)-62 (33-29, 5 TFL)
Omaha Westside (10-0)
42 Creighton Prep 0
47 Kearney 21
42 Papillion LV 9
49 Papillion LV South 27
42 Grand Island 0
44 Millard North 14
52 Norfolk 3
49 St. Aquinas (Kans) 6
---------------------------------------
45 Grand Island 3
48 Lincoln East 29
Head Coach: Brett Froendt (12th Season/87-41)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Bellevue West 35-0 in State Championship)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 20 (Last Championship in1982, Runner-Up/2019)
Offensive Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Cole Payton (Sr)-92-147-1,385, 20 TDs
Rushing: Dominic Rezak (Jr)-1,141-140, 16 TDs, Cole Payton (Sr)-827-85, 13 TDs
Receiving: Koby Bretz (sr)-33-494, 7 TDs, Avante Dickerson (Sr)-25-439, 6 TDs, Grant Guyette (Jr)-15-245, 4 TDs
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Ben Radicia (Sr)-89 (58 solos, 31 assists, 9 TFL, 3 Sacks), Tommy Connelly (Jr)-54 (43-11, 7 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 1 FR), Cade Habermann (Sr)-51 (29-22, 3 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FR), Will Hurtado (Sr)-48 (26-22, 4 TFL)
