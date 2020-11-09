 Skip to main content
Class A Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules
Class A Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

Omaha Westside Quarterback Cole Payton is as good as it gets in Nebraska prep football circles. The North Dakota St. pledge can do it all for the undefeated Warriors. 

Kearney (5-4) @ Elkhorn South (9-1) (Friday, November 13, 6:00 PM)

Kearney (5-4)

10 Lincoln SE 14

14 Omaha Westside 47

14 Bellevue West 49

41 Columbus 19

21 Elkhorn South 28 (Ove)

46 Lincoln NE 6

31 Lincoln High 0

----------------------------

30 Gretna 28

41 Bellevue West 40 (Ove)

Head Coach: Brandon Cool (20th Season)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Elkhorn South 23-7 1st Round)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 18, Last Championship-2006, Runner-up-2017

Offensive Statistical Leaders: (after 8 games)

Passing: Preston Pearson (Sr)- 70-140-951, 10 TDs

Rushing: Preston Pearson - 292-85, 6 TDs, Parker Wise (Jr) - 270-53

Receiving: Kaden Miller (Jr) - 21-404, 4 TDs

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Alex Schall (Sr) - 43 (28 solos, 15 assists)

Elkhorn South (9-1)

60 Millard West 14

17 Millard South 14

21 Millard North 14

44 Lincoln SW 0

41 Papillion LV 17

59 Bellevue East 6

35 Gretna 10

35 Kearney 21

----------------------------

44 Fremont 0

28 Lincoln SE 7

Head Coach: Guy Rosenberg (9th Season)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Millard West 35-14 in Quarterfinals)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 10 (7 in Class B, last 3 in Class A, 1st appearance/2011

Offensive Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Dilan Krause (Sr)-48-74-661, 4 TDs

Rushing: Cole Ballard (Soph)-618-113, 13 TDs, Dilan Krause-579-113, 6 TDs, Ben Warren (Jr)-537-76, 3 TDs, Makhi Nelson-Douglas (Sr)-232-42 8 TDs

Receiving: Blake Daly-8-153, 1 TD, Zach Michener-5-146, 1 TD, Trevor Winterstein (Sr)-9-138, 1 TD, Ben Morrow-5-128, 1 TD, Koy Wilke (Jr)-5-105, 4 TDs.

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Joey Falk (Sr)-42 (36 solos, 6 assists, 3 TFL, 2 INTs)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Millard South (9-1) @ Omaha Westside (10-0) (Friday, November 13, 7:00 PM)

Millard South (9-1)

33 Millard North 0

17 Elkhorn South 14

31 Millard West 12

29 Bellevue West 49

42 Lincoln Pius X0

41 Fremont 17

64 Lincoln North Star 0

-------------------------------------

21 Millard West 7

34 Creighton Prep 20

Head Coach: Andy Means (17th Season)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Omaha Westside 31-14 in Semifinals)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 17 (Last Championship-2009, Last Runner-Up-2010)

Offensive Statistical Leaders:

Passing: TJ Urban (Sr)-51-97-656, 7 TDs

Rushing: TJ Urban (Sr)-745-104, 11 TDs, Christian Nash (Jr)-281-34, 6 TDs, Reggie Harris (Sr)-242-24, 2 TDs, Taekwon Johnson (Sr)-240-29, 2 TDs

Receiving: Antrell Taylor (Jr)-15-246, 1 TD, Gage Stenger-19-179, 3 TDs

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Tate Heinrichs (Sr)-86 (42-44-5.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FR), Gage Mack (Jr)-62 (33-29, 5 TFL)

Omaha Westside (10-0)

42 Creighton Prep 0

47 Kearney 21

42 Papillion LV 9

49 Papillion LV South 27

42 Grand Island 0

44 Millard North 14

52 Norfolk 3

49 St. Aquinas (Kans) 6

---------------------------------------

45 Grand Island 3

48 Lincoln East 29

Head Coach: Brett Froendt (12th Season/87-41)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Bellevue West 35-0 in State Championship)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 20 (Last Championship in1982, Runner-Up/2019)

Offensive Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Cole Payton (Sr)-92-147-1,385, 20 TDs

Rushing: Dominic Rezak (Jr)-1,141-140, 16 TDs, Cole Payton (Sr)-827-85, 13 TDs

Receiving: Koby Bretz (sr)-33-494, 7 TDs, Avante Dickerson (Sr)-25-439, 6 TDs, Grant Guyette (Jr)-15-245, 4 TDs

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Ben Radicia (Sr)-89 (58 solos, 31 assists, 9 TFL, 3 Sacks), Tommy Connelly (Jr)-54 (43-11, 7 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 1 FR), Cade Habermann (Sr)-51 (29-22, 3 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FR), Will Hurtado (Sr)-48 (26-22, 4 TFL)

