Class A Football Playoffs Team and Individual Statistical Information.
Class A Football Playoffs Team and Individual Statistical Information.

Class A Football Playoffs Team and Individual Statistical Information.

Passing Average/Game

1 Lincoln East - 338.2

2 Bellevue West - 285.6

3 Gretna - 221.2

4 Omaha Westside - 197.8

5 Papillion LV - 182.6

6 Millard South - 161.9

7 Omaha Burke - 161.7

8 Grand Island - 143.9

9 Kearney - 141.6

10 Papillion LV South - 140.9

11 Lincoln SE - 140.3

12 Omaha North - 139.7

13 Columbus - 134.1

14 Elkhorn South - 120.6

15 Creighton Prep - 112.4

16 North Platte - 64.7

Rushing Average/Game

1 North Platte - 313.0

2 Elkhorn South - 269.9

3 Millard South - 242.4

4 Bellevue West - 230.8.6

5 Creighton Prep - 223.8

6 Columbus - 199.6

7 Papillion LV South - 181.0

8 Omaha North - 179.0

9 Grand Island - 164.9

10 Omaha Burke - 153.9

11 Omaha Westside - 150.1

12 Lincoln SE - 149.6

13 Papillion LV- 140.3

14 Kearney - 126.9

15 Gretna - 117.3

16 Lincoln East - 73.9

Total Yards/Game Average

1 Bellevue West - 516.3

2 Lincoln East - 412.1

3 Millard South - 404.3

4 Elkhorn South - 390.4

5 North Platte - 376.7

6 Omaha Westside - 341.9

7 Gretna - 338.6

8 Creighton Prep - 336.2

9 Columbus - 333.7

10 Papillion LV - 322.9

11 Papillion LV South - 321.9

12 Omaha Burke - 315.6

13 Grand Island - 308.8

14 Lincoln SE - 289.9

15 Omaha North - 278.3

16 Kearney - 268.5

Individual Statistical Leaders

#16 Omaha North 4-5 (38.2222)

Passing; Jordan Williams, 50 completions out of 95 pass attempts for 942 yds/12 TDs

Rushing; TeShaun Porter, 1,295 yds-193 carries/12 TDs

Receiving; Keshaun Williams, 40 catches for 733/10TDs

Tackles; Orlando Herbnandez, 34 solos-39 assists-73 total/22.5 Tackles For Losses

at

#1 Millard South 9-0 (45.6667)

Passing; Gage Stenger, 55 of 80 for 1,095 yds/11 TDs

Rushing; Christian Nash, 893-94/12 TDs

Receiving: Jake Gassaway, 24 catches for 558 yds/8 TDs

Tackles; Josh Wilson, 47-27-74/14 TFL, Orlando Hernandez, 39-25-64/8 TFL

-----------------------------------------

#9 Columbus 7-2 (40.8889)

Passing; Brody Mickey, 76 of 112 for 1,154 yds/16 TDs

Rushing; Liam Blaser, 661-119/9 TDs

Receiving: Ernest Hausmann, 32 catches for 514 yds/8 TDs

Tackles; Liam Blaser, 44-37-81/8 TFL/4 INTs

at

#8 North Platte 6-3 (41.3333)

Passing; Caleb Tonkinson, 25 of 56 for 582 yds/5 TDs

Rushing; Brock Roblee, 930-166/9 TDs, Vince Genatone, 715-81/11 TDs

Receiving: Cole Wright, 8 catches for 204 yds/2 TDs

Tackles; Vince Genatone 35-70-105/12.5 TFL/3.5 sacks

-----------------------------------------

#12 Lincoln East 6-3 (40.00)

Passing; Noah Walters, 159 of 239 for 2,951 yds/39 TDs/4 INTs

Rushing; Jaelyn Welch, 285-61/2 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Erikson, 50 catches for 999 yds/12 TDs, Luke Greisen, 27-557/7 TDs, Malachi Coleman, 15-511/9 TDs, Billie Stephenson, 28-428/6 TDs

Tackles; Max Perry, 45-52-97, Dash Bauman, 42-43-85

at

#5 Gretna 8-1 (43.1111)

Passing; Zane Flores, 148 of 205 (72%) for 1,964 yds/20 TDs/3 INTs

Rushing; Mick Huber, 601-94;7 TDs

Receiving: Ernest Hausmann, 27 catches for 487 yds/7 TDs, Caleb Schnell, 27-442/2 TD

Tackles; Mick Huber, 25-38-63/3 TFL

-----------------------------------------

#13 Kearney 4-5 (39.2222) (stats are through 7 games)

Passing; Riley Miller, 69 of 126 for 989 yds/9 TDs

Rushing; Parker Wise, 344-70/N/A

Receiving: Kaden Miller, 24 catches for 534 yds/10 TDs

Tackles;

at

#4 Elkhorn South 8-1 (43.7778)

Passing; Will Skradis, 62 of 102 for 974 yds/5 TDs

Rushing; Cole Ballard, 1,006 yards-147 carries/21 TDs, Will Skradis, 706-95/11 TDs

Receiving: Blake Daly, 20 catches for 437 yds/1 TD

-----------------------------------------

Tackles; N/A

#14 Papillion LaVista 4-5 (38.8889)

Passing; Nick Chanez,116 of 186 for 1,560 yds/14 TDs

Rushing; Payton Prestito, 592-106/7 TDs, Caleb Walker, 469-91/4 TDs

Receiving: Tyson Money, 24-393 yds/5 TDs, Luke Lindenmeyer, 26-381/5 TDs.

Tackles; Hunter Foral, 50-30-80/17.5 TFL, Will Huebert, 43-21-64/25.5 TFL

at

#3 Bellevue West 8-1 (44.4444)

Passing; Luke Johannsen, 115 of 173 (66%) for 1,888 yds/22 TDs/4 INTs

Rushing; LJ Richardson, 1,537-153/27 TDs

Receiving: Kaden Helms, 38-743/8 TDs, Micah Riley/Ducker, 26-476/4 TDs, Dae’Vonn Hall, 28-438/8 TDs, TK Barnett, 27-363/4 TDs.

Tackles; Jordan Roberts, 45-32-77/7.5 TFL.

-----------------------------------------

#11 Grand Island 6-3 (40.00)

Passing; Kytan Fyfe, 85 of 160 for 1,159 yds/14 TDs

Rushing; Kytan Fyfe, 727-110/7 TDs

Receiving: Brandon Fox, 22 catches for 319 yds/3 TDs, Cole Bauer, 19-281/3 TDs

Tackles; Ben Francl-18-61-79/2 TFL.

at

#6 Creighton Prep 7-2 (42.8889)

Passing; Jack Piernicky, 79 of 146 for 1,010 yds/8 TDs

Rushing; Char Mar (Marty) Brown, 1,067-154/15 TDs, Jack Stessman, 542-69.11 TDs

Receiving: Thomas Leiden, 30 catches for 478 yds/3 TDs

Tackles; N/A

-----------------------------------------

#10 Lincoln SE 5-4 (40.1111)

Passing; Will Reddick, 92 of 174 for 1,084 yds/10 TDs

Rushing; Max Buettenback, 841-181/8 TDs

Receiving: Will Barrett, 34 catches for 446 yds/2 TDs, Jake Appleget, 29-414/8 TDs.

Tackles; Will Jesske, 25-42-67, Jake Appleget, 19-35-64.

at

#7 Omaha Burke 7-2 (41.8889)

Passing; Cooper Katskee, 104 of 173 for 1,442 yds/15 TDs

Rushing; Donovan Moody, 799-141/10 TDs

Receiving: Trae Starks, 36 catches for 527 yds/7 TDs

Tackles; Alec Cook, 33-32-65/16 TFL

-----------------------------------------

#15 Papillion LaVista South 4-5 (38.8889)

Passing; Brady Fitzpatrick, 100 of 182 for 1,105 yds/10 TDs/2 INTs

Rushing; Devyn Jones, 830-138/11 TDs

Receiving: Ian Medeck, 31 catches for 504 yds/10 TDs

Tackles; Nick Ripple, 36-45-71, Jimmy Rosenthal, 30-23-53/6 TFL

at

#2 Omaha Westside 9-0 (44.6667)

Passing; Kolby Brown, 53 of 103 for 703 yds/8 TDs, Anthony Rezac, 25 of 36 for 458 yds/8 TDs

Rushing; Dominic Rezac, 1,163-160/14 TDs

Receiving: Grant Guyett, 37 catches for 579 yds/10 TDs

Tackles; Caleb Benning, 35-9 44 (8 games)

