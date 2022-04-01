Class A Schools with the Most 1st Team All-State Basketball selections the Past 79 Years?

Good question, so let me explain what source I used and why the odd number of 79 seasons.

The Omaha World-Herald has long since been the main source for determining these state-wide, all-state selections, although there is certainly NOTHING wrong with the Lincoln Journal-Star’s all-state choices.

Quite frankly there is not much variance between the all-state basketball selections between these two metro, daily newspapers and now both are currently under the same ownership.

The 79 year thing? Well, the World-Herald began naming all-state teams in 4 different classes (A-B-C-D) beginning in 1943. Yes, that was a long time ago and it wasn’t until years later that the outlying Omaha areas to the West began to grow and schools like Bellevue West, Bellevue East and the Millard schools began to emerge to accommodate that growth to the West.

So, here is how I determined who made this list. I based all my information on Omaha World-Herald FIRST TEAM CLASS A SELECTIONS only due to the fact 2nd team all-state teams were not listed.

Now, many of the younger generation will say this list should be labeled as an “old-time” list, and a “Modern Era” list should also be listed starting with the year 2000.

I agree. The “Modern List” would give Class A basketball followers a better view of how schools such as Bellevue West, the Millard and Papillion schools, plus Class A newbies such as Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X and the newer Lincoln public schools (North Star, Southwest).

I have compiled such a list that we will see following the 79 Year List. That list will include the year 2000 to the current time.

Enough with the explanation, let’s get on with the list.

*Class A Basketball Schools sporting the most OWH All-State selections since 1943.

*(years in existence will be posted following the school name)

1) Omaha Central-29 (1859)

2) Creighton Prep - 28 (opened in 1878)

3) Lincoln Northeast -26 (opened in 1941)

4) Lincoln High- 25 (1891)

5) Omaha Benson - 23 (1926)

6) Omaha South - 20 (1889)

6) Boys Town - 20 (1937)

8) Bellevue West - 18 (1977)

9) Lincoln East - 16 (1967)

10) Grand Island - 13 (1879)

11) Hastings - 12 (1879)

11) Omaha Burke - 12 (1963)

13) Norfolk - 11 (1880)

So, all schools on this list have fielded teams since 1943 (79 years) with the exception of Omaha Burke (59 years), Lincoln East (55 years) and then there is Bellevue West high school, which has been in existence for just 45 years.

There was a question in my mind where to list Boys Town, class wise. Not many younger coaches, players or fans will remember that NINE of the Cowboys OWH 1st Team All-State selections came in CLASS A.

The remaining 11 Boys Town OWH First Team all-state selections came in Class AA (2), Class B (3) and Class C-1 (6) where those players were under the tutelage of the great Tom Krehbiel.

Bellevue West basketball teams actually lead the way as far as All-State Selections per year. The Thunderbirds have 18 All-State selections in just the 45 years that school has been in existence. That’s an average of an All-State pick every 2.5 seasons.

Our list leader Omaha Central averages an All-State pick every 2.72 seasons.

*Finally, here is a compilation of our List leader, Omaha Central’s First Team OWH All-State selections since 1943 (in descending order):

1950, Robert Fairchild, Omaha Central, Sr.

1958, Phil Barth, Omaha Central, 6-2, Sr.

1959, John Nared, Omaha Central, 6-3, Jr.

1960, John Nared, Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr.

1962, John Armstrong, Omaha Central, 5-11, Sr.

1966, Jim Hunter, Omaha Central, 6-2, Sr.

1967, Dwaine Dillard, Omaha Central, 6-5, Jr.

1968, Dwaine Dillard, Omaha Central, 6-7, Sr., 22.9 ppg

1972, Tim Williams, Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr., 14.0

1973, Dennis Forrest, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr., 19.0

1974, John C. Johnson, Omaha Central, 6-2, Jr., 14.0

1975, John C. Johnson, Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr., 18.0

1975, Clayton Bullard, Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr., 15.0

1978, Michael Johnson, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr., 23.7

1997, Galen Morrison, Omaha Central, 6-0, Sr., 24.0

2004, Karl White, Omaha Central, 6-1, Sr., 19.0

2007, Josh Jones, Omaha Central, 6-2, Jr., 18.0

2008, Josh Jones, Omaha Central, 6-2, Sr., 19.8

2009, Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central, 6-0, Jr., 16.5

2010, Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central, 6-0, Sr., 21.1

2011, Akoy Agau, Omaha Central, 6-8, So., 10.6

2012, Akoy Agau, Omaha Central, 6-8, Jr., 11.6

2012, Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central, 6-2, Jr., 11.3

2013, Akoy Agau, Omaha Central, 6-9, Sr., 12.8

2013, Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central, 6-2, Sr., 12.0

2014, TreShawn Thurman, Omaha Central, 6-6, Sr., 16.6

2019, John Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-5, Sr., 23.8

2020, Latrell Wrightsell, Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr., 23.5

2022, Jayden Dawson, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr., 17.5

And, the Modern Day Class A list (2000 thru 2022)

1) Bellevue West - 14

2) Omaha Central - 14

3) Omaha Westside - 7

3) Lincoln Southeast - 7

3) Creighton Prep - 7

6) Papillion La Vista - 6

6) Norfolk - 6

6) Millard North - 6

6) Omaha South - 6

10) Omaha Bryan - 5

