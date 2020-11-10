Class B Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

After seeing Hastings, Aurora and GI Northwest play at least once this season, I recall thinking at least two of these teams are capable of advancing as far as the Class B semifinals. Lucky guess?

Plattsmouth has Class B’s leading rusher in rugged junior Christian Meneses, who would rather run over and through you, than around you. Menesis is also a force on defense. The Blue Devils also have a Swiss Army knife type player in RB Adam Eggert, who is also a dangerous return man and can bury your offense deep in its own territory with his 41.8 punting average.