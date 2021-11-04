 Skip to main content
Class by Class Football Playoffs Quarterfinal Passing and Receiving Leaders
*Playoff Quarterfinals Passing and Receiving Leaders*

*PASSING*

Class A

1 Zane Flores-Gretna - 119 of 234 (72%) for 2,210 (29 TDs)

2 Luke Johannsen-Bellevue West - 131 of 195 (67%) for 2,098 yds (25 TDs)

3 Cooper Katskee-Omaha Burke - 120 of 197 (61%) for 1,607 yds (17 TDs)

4 Kytan Fyfe-Grand Island - 108 of 197 (55%) for 1,469 yds (17 TDs)

5 Jordan Williams-Omaha North - 60 of 103 (53%) for 1,323 yds (16 TDs)

6 Will Skradis-Elkhorn South - 70 -116 (60.3%) for 1,107 yds (7 TDs)

7 Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside - 34 of 48 (71%) for 617 yds 11 TDs/0 INTs)

8 Caleb Tonkinson-North Platte - 25 of 57 (44%) for 582 yds (5 TDs)

Class B

1 Gavin Sukup-Seward - 154 of 244 (63%) for 1,922 yds (15 TDs)

2 Trey Bird-Bennington - 104 of 159 (67%) for 1,812 yds (20 TDs)

3 Drew Knust-Aurora - 99 of 155 (62%) for 1,090 yds (14 TDs)

4 Caden Becker-Omaha Skutt - 60 of 138 (43%) for 1,140 yds (7 TDs) {7 games}

5 Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff - 54 of 101 (54%) for 963 yds (7 TDs)

6 Connor Hunt-Elkhorn - 53 of 93 (57%) for 862 yds (10 TDs)

7 Nate Kramer-Plattsmouth - 48 of 81 for 846 yds (8 TDs) {8 games}

8 Cole Murray-Waverly - 51 of 98 (52%) for 831 yds (13 TDs) {8 games}

Class C-1

1 Abram Scholting-Pierce - 83 of 132 (63%) for 1,639 yds (25 TDs)

2 Dylan Amick-Battle Creek - 92 of 144 (64%) for 1,330 yds (16 TDs)

3 Dane Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - 99 of 156 (64%) for 1,319 yds (17 TDs)

4 Brett Mahony-Kearney Catholic - 89 of 137 (65%) for 1,219 yds (22 TDs)

5 Trenton Cielocha-Columbus Scotus - 63 of 107 (59%) for 1,101 yds (11 TDs)

6 Kolby Blaser-Columbus Lakeview - 55 of 109 (51%) for 1,039 yds (10 TDs)

7 Owen Hancock-Wahoo - 69 of 130 (53%) for 796 yds (7 TDs)

8 Braden Benes-Boone Central - 54 of 84 (64%) for 686 yds (9 TDs)

Class C-2

1 Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan - 88 of 148 (60%) for 1,614 yds (24 TDs)

2 Joshua Duitsman-Lincoln Lutheran - 97 of 162 (60%) for 1,409 yds (11 TDs)

3 Coy Rosentreader-Wilber-Clatonia - 74 of 174 (43%) for 1,377 yds (12 TDs)

4 Carson Kudlacek-Hastings St. Cecilia - 72 of 143 (50%) for 1,113 yds (11 TDs)

5 Tate Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic - 63 0f 122 (51%) for 1,077 yds (17 TDs)

6 Carter Janssen-Norfolk Catholic - 74 of 112 (66%) for 1,034 yds (10 TDs)

7 Dylan Hurlburt-Ord - 43 of 70 (61%) for 743 yds (14 TDs) {Soph}

8 Lucas Sellers-David City Aquinas - 27 of 49 (55%) for 404 yds (7 TDs)

Class D-1

1 Blake Miller-Nebraska City Lourdes - 122 of 161 (76%) for 1,725 yds (33 TDs)

2 Titus Gideon-Burwell - 53 of 91 (58%) for 1,124 yds (20 TDs) (9 games)

3 Quade Myers-Dundy County/Stratton - 37 of 63 (59%) for 717 yds (8 TDs)

4 Keynan Gaston-Hitchcock County - 24 of 41 (58%) for 476 yds (8 TDs)

5 Triston Hite-Perkins County - 34 of 74 (46%) for 471 yds (5 TDs)

6 Carter Johnson-Anselmo-Merna - 22 of 57 (39%) for 453 yds (7 TDs)

7 Shaydon Lundstrom-Cross County - 19 of 35 (54%) for 426 yds (7 TDs)

8 Gavin Nelson-Howells-Dodge - 18 of 32 (56%) for 362 yds (9 TDs)

Class D-2 (Humphrey St. Francis stats unavailable)

1 Cole Fossenbarger-Johnson-Brock - 89 of 142 (63%) for 1,262 yds (20 TDs)

2 Paiton Hoefer-Elgin Public/Pope John - 36 of 86 (42%) for 834 yds (17 TDs)

3 Leyton Rohde-Ansley-Litchfield - 44 of 95 (44%) for 805 yds (12 TDs)

4 Tyson-Denkert-Kenesaw - 28 of 49 (57%) for 659 yds (10 TDs)

5 *Jaron Norder-BDS - 45 of 70 (63%) for 496 yds (11 TDs)

6 Reece Zutavern-Sandhills-Thedford - 23 of 37 (62%) for 441 yds (9 TDs)

7 Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola - 10 of 31 for 222 yds (4 TDs)

Class D-6

1 Bryce Hanna-Arthur County - 129 of 194 (67%) for 2,207 yds (45 TDs/6 INTs)

2 Elijah Colbert-Lincoln Parkview Christian - 70 of 108 (65%) for 1,310 yds (18 TDs)

3 Brayden Kasten-Potter-Dix - 42 of 66 (62%) for 872 yds (28 TDs/2 INTs)

4 Simon Osborne-Pawnee City - 61 of 99 (62%) for 868 yds 15 TDs)

5 Kolten Hager-Wallace - 43 of 82 (53%) for 842 yds (18 TDs)

6 Dawson Murphy-Spalding Academy - 27 of 57 (47%) for 645 yds (11 TDs)

7 Chase Wilkinson - McCool Junction - 51 of 65 (79%) for 608 yds (16 TDs)

8 Gage Davis-Cody-Kilgore - 5 of 9 (55%) for 216 yds (4 TDs) (8 games)

RECEIVING Leaders

Class A

1 Kaden Helms-Bellevue West - 41 catches for 790 yards and 10 TDs

2 Keshaun Williams-Omaha North - 40 - 733 - 10 TDs

3 Grant Guyette-Omaha Westside - 44 - 709 - 14 TDs

4 Trae Starks-Omaha Burke - 40 - 593 - 8 TDs

5 Joe Roll-Gretna - 32 - 532 - 7 TDs

6 Caleb Schnell-Gretna - 31 - 507 - 2 TDs

7 Micah Riley-ducker-Bellevue West - 29 - 488 - 5 TDs

8 Dae’Vonn Hall-Bellevue West - 33 - 484 - 8 TDs

9 Tj Silliman-Gretna - 42 - 441 - 3 TDs

10 Kyrell Jordan-Bellevue West - 24 - 419 - 3 TDs

11 Brandon Fox-Grand Island - 26 - 408 - 4 TDs

Class B

1 Cayden Bluhm-Bennington - 36 catches - 835 yards - 10 TDs

2 Riley Marsh-Waverly - 28 - 523 - 6 TDs

3 Carson Staehr-Aurora - 35 - 502 - 4 TDs

4 Clyde Hinton-Plattsmouth - 18 - 358 - 6 TDs

5 Nick Colvert-Bennington - 19 - 358 - 1 TD

Class C-1

1 Ben Brahmer-Pierce - 45 catches - 808 yards - 11 TDs

2 Evan Shepard-Ashland-Greenwood - 38 - 630 - 7 TDs

3 Garrett Oakley-Columbus Scotus - 32 - 571 - 8 TDs

4 Carsten Bird-Boone Central - 28 - 389 - 6 TDs

5 Adam Van Cleave-Columbus Lakeview - 17 - 331 - 4 TDs

6 Carter Washburn-Ashland-Greenwood - 22 - 317 - 4 TDs

Class C-2

1 Kade McIntyre-Fremont Bergan - 28 - 767 - 11 TDs

2 Cooper Butler-Hastings St. Cecilia - 35 - 596 - 10 TDs

3 Max Bartels-Lincoln Lutheran - 34 - 500 - 2 TDs

4 Jonny Puetz-Lincoln Lutheran - 31 - 478 - 2 TDs

5 Hayden DeMuth-Hastings St. Cecilia - 21 - 442 - 2 TDs

6 Lucas Pruss-Fremont Bergan - 22 - 432 - 4 TDs

7 Johnny Deriso-Ord - 21 - 417 - 9 TDs

8 Brennen Kelly-Norfolk Catholic - 29 - 395 - 6 TDs

Class D-1

1 Beau Lee-Nebraska City Lourdes - 53 - 735 - 15 TDs

2 Alex Gideon-Burwell - 19 - 472 - 8 TDs (9 games)

3 Joe Kearney-Nebraska City Lourdes - 40 - 393 - 6 TDs

4 Cory Hollinger-Cross County - 55 - 315 - 7 TDs

5 Alex Englot-Dundy County/Stratton - 11 - 288- 2 TDs

Class D-2

1 Nic Parriott-Johnson-Brock - 21 catches - 431 yards - 8 TDs

2 Colton Wright-Elgin Public/Pope John - 15 - 413 - 10 TDs

3 Hunter Gravatt-Johnson-Brock - 25 - 394 - 7 TDs

4 Caden Holm-Ansley-Litchfield - 19 - 272 - 4 TDs

5 Drew McIntosh-Sandhills-Thedford - 11 - 265 - 5 TDs

6 Seth Stengel-BDS - 20 - 242 - 3 TDs (8 games)

Class D-6-Man

1 Lance Vasa-Arthur County - 43 catches - 630 yards - 12 TDs

2 Dakota Storer-Arthur County - 28 - 621 - 13 TDs

3 Edward Daly-Arthur County - 26 - 557 - 14 TDs

4 Kyle Gyhra-Pawnee City - 29 - 458 - 11 TDs

5 B. Ulrich-Lincoln Parkview Christian - 19 - 398 - 7 TDs (8 games)

6 Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix - 12 - 368 - 6 TDs

7 Camden McConnell-Wallace - 17 - 364 - 10 TDs

8 Klayton Kleffner-Spalding Academy - 15 - 302 - 5 TDs

