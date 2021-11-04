 Skip to main content
Class by Class Football Playoffs Quarterfinal Rushing Leaders
Class by Class Football Playoffs Quarterfinal Rushing Leaders

Class by Class Football Playoffs Quarterfinal Rushing Leaders

The Bennington Offensive line has cleared the way for Dylan Mostek (#24/kneeling) to rush for a state leading 2,472 yards thus far this season.

There are 8 teams left in each class in the 2021 Nebraska high school football playoffs.

Here are your rushing leaders in each class going into Friday’s Quarterfinal games.

Playoff Quarterfinals RUSHING Leaders

Class A

1 Lj Richardson-Bellevue West - 1,815 (29 TDs)

2 Te’Shaun Porter-Omaha North - 1,344 (15 TDs)

3 Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside - 1,263 (15 TDs)

4 Brock Roblee-North Platte - 1,119 (10 TDs)

5 Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South - 1,063 (23 TDs)

Class B

1 Dylan Mostek-Bennington - 2,472 (34 TDs)

2 Christian Meneses-Plattsmouth - 2,054 (30 TDs)

3 Sebastien Boyle-Scottsbluff - 1,774 (25 TDs)

4 Carlos Collazo-Aurora - 1,238 (20 TDs)

5 Braedyn Stull-Scottsbluff - 1,089 (20 TDs)

Class C-1

1 Riley Grieser-Kearney Catholic - 1,532 (17 TDs)

2 Matt Christensen-Pierce - 879 (14 TDs)

3 Parker Borer-Boone Central - 853 (10 TDs)

4 Gavin Pokorny-Wahoo - 804 (7 TDs)

5 Nathan Upton-Ashland-Greenwood - 794 (11 TDs)

Class C-2

1 Gage Racek-Ord - 1,176 (17 TDs)

2 Dylan Hurlburt-Ord - 1,108 (20 TDs)

3 Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan - 1,070 (15 TDs)

4 Garrett Parr-Hastings St. Cecilia - 805 (8 TDs)

5 Michael Andel-Aquinas - 724 (11 TDs)

Class D-1

1 Caleb Busch-Burwell - 2,088 (

2 Levi Belina-Howells-Dodge - 1,556 (29 TDs)

3 Corbin Horner-Dundy County/Stratton - 1,553 (21 TDs)

4 Quade Myers-Dundy County/Stratton - 1,430 (30 TDs)

5 Carter Seim-Cross - 1,320

6 Carter Johnson-Anselmo-Merna - 1,204 (21 TDs)

7 Haiden Hild-Cross County - 1,052 (21 TDs)

8 Blake Miller-Nebraska City Lourdes - 1,023 (23 TDs)

8 Kenyan Gaston-Hitchcock County - 997 (18 TDs)

9 Braydn Hutto-Hitchcock County - 947 (18 TDs)

10 Triston Hite-Perkins County - 899 (18 TDs)

Class D-2 (Humphrey St. Francis stats unavailable)

1 Easton Weber-BDS - 1,840 (31 TDs)

2 Tyson Denkert-Kenesaw - 1,805 (39 TDs)

3 Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola - 1,792 (36 TDs)

4 Jack Wemhoff-Elgin Public/Pope John - 1,716 (23 TDs)

5 Cooper Slingsby-Ansley-Litchfield - 961 (14 TDs)

6 Trae Hickman-Sandhills-Thedford - 920 (23 TDs)

7 Dane Pokorny-Sandhills-Thedford - 898 (20 TDs)

Class D-6

1 Carson Glunz-Wallace - 1,591 (25 TDs) (Junior)

2 Andy Maloly-Pawnee City - 1,208 (18 TDs)

3 Cactus Millar-Cody-Kilgore - 1,147 (17 TDs) (8 games)

4 Chandler Page - Lincoln Parkview Christian - 1,012 (N/A TDs)

4 Dawson Murphy-Spalding Murphy - 974 (15 TDs)

5 Jared Anton-Potter-Dix - 894 (14 TDs)

6 Daniel Diessner-Spalding Academy - 877 (16 TDs)

7 Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix - 819 (11 TDs)

8 Chase Wilkinson-McCool Junction - 764 (14 TDs)

==============================

…...Next up, the Passing leaders...

