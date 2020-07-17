Class C-1/C-2 Top 10 Summertime Basketball Camp on tap Friday at GICC

GICC All-Stater Kobe Bales (white jersey with ball) drives in for a basketball against Grand Island Senior High in the 2019 Heartland Hoops Classic)

With the Class D-1/D-2 Top 10 Basketball Camp in the books at GICC, the attention will turn to Classes C-1 and C-2 Friday.

North Platte St. Pats took down Humphrey St. Francis 52-37 Thursday to win the Class D Top Ten Championship at GICC. The Irish defeated Ansley-Litchfield 47-28, Mullen 40-25, McCool Junction 46-34 and lost to Humphrey/LHF 43-40 before defeating St. Francis.

Here is the lineup for Fridays action, all behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

POOL A:

GICC - (25-4, lost to BRLD in C-2 State Tournament Final)

Kearney Catholic - (18-8, lost to Ogallala in 1st Round @ C-1 State Tournament)

Bridgeport - (21-5, lost to Doniphan-Trumbull in a C-2 District Final)

Lincoln Lutheran - (12-10, lost to Tri-County in C-2 Sub-District)

Ashland-Greenwood - (17-9, lost to Auburn in C-1 State Tournament 1st Round)

POOL B:

Auburn - (29-0, Two-time defending Class C-1 State Champion)

Adams Central - (26-2, lost to Ogallala in C-1 semifinals, beat Lin. Christian for 3rd)

Sutton - (24-4, lost to BRLD in OT in C-2 semifinals)

St. Paul - (19-8, lost to Adams Central 1st Round of C-1 State Tournament)

Hartington Cedar Catholic - (18-7, lost to Palmyra 52-44 in a C-2 District Final)

-------------------------------------------------

*Friday’s Schedule*

*Pool A

9:00-GICC vs. Bridgeport

9:40-Kearney Cath. vs. Lincoln Lutheran

10:20-GICC vs. Ashland-Greenwood

11:00-Kearney Catholic vs. Bridgeport

11:40-GICC vs. Lincoln Lutheran

12:20-*Kearney Catholic vs Auburn

1:00-Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bridgeport

1:40-*GICC vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic

2:20-*Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul

3:00-Bridgeport vs Ashland-Greenwood

3:45-Class C Championship (Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner)

*Pool B

9:00-Adams Central vs. Sutton

9:40-Auburn vs. St. Paul

10:20-Adams Central vs Hartington Cedar Catholic

11:00-Auburn vs. Sutton

11:40-St. Paul vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic

12:20-*Adams Cent. vs Ashland-Greenwood

1:00-Sutton vs. St. Paul

1:40-*Kearney Catholic vs. Ashland-Greenwood

2:20-Auburn vs. Adams Central

3:00-Sutton vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic

3:45-Class C Championship (Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner)

---------------------------------------------------------------------

*Notable Players competing @ GICC Friday* (2019/2020 stats prior to State Tour.)

*Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood (Jr.) (593 points, 220 Reb, 75 assists, 85 steals, 27 blocks) (Jacobsen is seeing very heavy Division One recruiting attention)

*Cam Binder-Auburn (two-time All-State, 382 points, 78 assists)

*Russ Martinez-GICC (10.5 ppg, deadly three point shooter and the best defensive player in C-2, All-State in 2019/2020)

*Kobe Bales-GICC (All-Stater last year, 11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 61 assists deadly driver)

*Isaac Herbek-GICC (All-State 2019/2020, 11.9 ppg, 86 assists)

*Cade Wiseman-Sutton (All-Stater, 300+ points last year, 84 assists, 59 steals, big time player who always comes through in big time situations)

*Brett Mahoney-Kearney Catholic (Jr.) (All-State as Soph., 16 ppg, 7 rpg, 57 assists, 34 steals, nearly an All-State pick as a freshman)

*Cam Foster-Adams Central (12.1 ppg, 72 assists, 48 steals, deadeye long range)

*Tyler Slechta-Adams Central (9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 102 assists, 47 steals, 13 blocks)

*Tommy Wroblewski-St. Paul (422 points, 79 assists, 66 steals, NEVER has an off game and competes 110% of the time. A Coaches dream)

Andy Poss-St. Paul (Jr.) (216 points, 37 assists, 44 steals, Cats 2nd leading scorer)

*Logan Vogel-St. Paul (8 ppg, 6.3, rpg, 27 assists, 49 steals, 28 blocks, like to play a little football on the hardwood occasionally)

*Daniel Frary-Auburn (10.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 61 assists, 31 steals, 31 blocks)

*Ryan Binder-Auburn (Let him shoot and the dude will kill you.)

*Dei Jengmer-GICC (10 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 33 blocks, will open eyes in C-2 this season)

*Marcus Lowrey-GICC (9 ppg, 5 rpg, 64 assists, 15 blocks, GICC’s “Garbage Man” blue collar player that’s always there)

*Tyler Baldwin-Sutton (8.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 25 blocks)

*Quentin Jones-Sutton (10 ppg, 89 assists, 69 steals, trigger man, 3rd leading scorer for the Mustangs last year)

*Tate Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic (Jr.) (14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, leading scorer, 45 assists, 57 steals, future All-Stater)

*Myles Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic (12.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 43 assists, 34 steals)

*Charlie Schroeder-Hartington Cedar Catholic (Jr.) (Trojans big guy at 6-4, 10.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 38 assists, 42 blocked shots and they love the dunk at HCC)

*Luis Garza-Bridgeport (14.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 54 assists, 46, steals, 40 blocks, STUD)

*Braxten Swires-Bridgeport (Jr.) (11.1 ppg, 2nd leading scorer, 33 steals)

*Cole Faessler-Bridgeport (96 assists, 55 steals, Bulldogs trigger man.)

…….No statistical information was available for Lincoln Lutheran

