With the Class D-1/D-2 Top 10 Basketball Camp in the books at GICC, the attention will turn to Classes C-1 and C-2 Friday.
North Platte St. Pats took down Humphrey St. Francis 52-37 Thursday to win the Class D Top Ten Championship at GICC. The Irish defeated Ansley-Litchfield 47-28, Mullen 40-25, McCool Junction 46-34 and lost to Humphrey/LHF 43-40 before defeating St. Francis.
Here is the lineup for Fridays action, all behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.
POOL A:
GICC - (25-4, lost to BRLD in C-2 State Tournament Final)
Kearney Catholic - (18-8, lost to Ogallala in 1st Round @ C-1 State Tournament)
Bridgeport - (21-5, lost to Doniphan-Trumbull in a C-2 District Final)
Lincoln Lutheran - (12-10, lost to Tri-County in C-2 Sub-District)
Ashland-Greenwood - (17-9, lost to Auburn in C-1 State Tournament 1st Round)
POOL B:
Auburn - (29-0, Two-time defending Class C-1 State Champion)
Adams Central - (26-2, lost to Ogallala in C-1 semifinals, beat Lin. Christian for 3rd)
Sutton - (24-4, lost to BRLD in OT in C-2 semifinals)
St. Paul - (19-8, lost to Adams Central 1st Round of C-1 State Tournament)
Hartington Cedar Catholic - (18-7, lost to Palmyra 52-44 in a C-2 District Final)
-------------------------------------------------
*Friday’s Schedule*
*Pool A
9:00-GICC vs. Bridgeport
9:40-Kearney Cath. vs. Lincoln Lutheran
10:20-GICC vs. Ashland-Greenwood
11:00-Kearney Catholic vs. Bridgeport
11:40-GICC vs. Lincoln Lutheran
12:20-*Kearney Catholic vs Auburn
1:00-Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bridgeport
1:40-*GICC vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic
2:20-*Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul
3:00-Bridgeport vs Ashland-Greenwood
3:45-Class C Championship (Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner)
*Pool B
9:00-Adams Central vs. Sutton
9:40-Auburn vs. St. Paul
10:20-Adams Central vs Hartington Cedar Catholic
11:00-Auburn vs. Sutton
11:40-St. Paul vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic
12:20-*Adams Cent. vs Ashland-Greenwood
1:00-Sutton vs. St. Paul
1:40-*Kearney Catholic vs. Ashland-Greenwood
2:20-Auburn vs. Adams Central
3:00-Sutton vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic
3:45-Class C Championship (Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
*Notable Players competing @ GICC Friday* (2019/2020 stats prior to State Tour.)
*Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood (Jr.) (593 points, 220 Reb, 75 assists, 85 steals, 27 blocks) (Jacobsen is seeing very heavy Division One recruiting attention)
*Cam Binder-Auburn (two-time All-State, 382 points, 78 assists)
*Russ Martinez-GICC (10.5 ppg, deadly three point shooter and the best defensive player in C-2, All-State in 2019/2020)
*Kobe Bales-GICC (All-Stater last year, 11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 61 assists deadly driver)
*Isaac Herbek-GICC (All-State 2019/2020, 11.9 ppg, 86 assists)
*Cade Wiseman-Sutton (All-Stater, 300+ points last year, 84 assists, 59 steals, big time player who always comes through in big time situations)
*Brett Mahoney-Kearney Catholic (Jr.) (All-State as Soph., 16 ppg, 7 rpg, 57 assists, 34 steals, nearly an All-State pick as a freshman)
*Cam Foster-Adams Central (12.1 ppg, 72 assists, 48 steals, deadeye long range)
*Tyler Slechta-Adams Central (9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 102 assists, 47 steals, 13 blocks)
*Tommy Wroblewski-St. Paul (422 points, 79 assists, 66 steals, NEVER has an off game and competes 110% of the time. A Coaches dream)
Andy Poss-St. Paul (Jr.) (216 points, 37 assists, 44 steals, Cats 2nd leading scorer)
*Logan Vogel-St. Paul (8 ppg, 6.3, rpg, 27 assists, 49 steals, 28 blocks, like to play a little football on the hardwood occasionally)
*Daniel Frary-Auburn (10.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 61 assists, 31 steals, 31 blocks)
*Ryan Binder-Auburn (Let him shoot and the dude will kill you.)
*Dei Jengmer-GICC (10 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 33 blocks, will open eyes in C-2 this season)
*Marcus Lowrey-GICC (9 ppg, 5 rpg, 64 assists, 15 blocks, GICC’s “Garbage Man” blue collar player that’s always there)
*Tyler Baldwin-Sutton (8.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 25 blocks)
*Quentin Jones-Sutton (10 ppg, 89 assists, 69 steals, trigger man, 3rd leading scorer for the Mustangs last year)
*Tate Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic (Jr.) (14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, leading scorer, 45 assists, 57 steals, future All-Stater)
*Myles Thoene-Hartington Cedar Catholic (12.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 43 assists, 34 steals)
*Charlie Schroeder-Hartington Cedar Catholic (Jr.) (Trojans big guy at 6-4, 10.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 38 assists, 42 blocked shots and they love the dunk at HCC)
*Luis Garza-Bridgeport (14.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 54 assists, 46, steals, 40 blocks, STUD)
*Braxten Swires-Bridgeport (Jr.) (11.1 ppg, 2nd leading scorer, 33 steals)
*Cole Faessler-Bridgeport (96 assists, 55 steals, Bulldogs trigger man.)
…….No statistical information was available for Lincoln Lutheran
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.