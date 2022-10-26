Class C-1 First Round Football Playoffs Team by Team Individual Statistics

#16 Columbus Scotus (6-3) at
Passing; Trenton Cielocha-822 yards with 9 TDs/5 INTs (60% completion)
Rushing; Henry Ramaekers (Soph)-621 yards (5.0/carry) with 10 TDs
Receiving; Lucas Wemhoff-16 receptions/228 yards/4 TDs
Tackles; Jackson Faust 81 (50 solos/ 31 assists, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR), Henry Ramaekers (Soph)-59 (38 solos, 21 assists, 5 TFL, 1 FR) {This Scotus team can tackle! 70% of total stops were solos)
#1 Aurora (9-0)
Passing; Booker Scheierman (Soph)-561 yards with 4 TDs/na INTs (66.0% completion), Drew Knust-456 yards with 6 TDs/na INTs (59% completion)
Rushing; Carlos Collazo (injured)-1,677 yards (11.7/per carry) with 29 TDs.
Receiving; Carson Staehr-33 receptions/582 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; N/A
#9 Lincoln Christian (7-2) at
Passing; Andrew Johnson-174 yards with 3 TDs/2 INTs (28.6% completion)
Rushing; Jared Alverez-671 yards (8.1/per carry) with 8 TDs, Jake Watson-579 yards (8.0/per carry) with 9 TDs.
Receiving; Dane Omel (Soph)-2 receptions/85 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Jared Alverez-54 (23 solos, 31 assists, 4 TFL)
#8 Omaha Roncalli Catholic (7-2)
Passing; Brady McGill (Jr)-1,578 yards with 20 TDs/2 INTs (57.1% completion)
Rushing; Wyatt Yetter-599 yards (5.9/per carry) with 12 TDs
Receiving; Brent Heller-21 receptions/396 yards/8 TDs, Luke Orr (Jr)-15 receptions/373 yards/4 TDs.
Tackles; Clay Shafer-76 (31 solos, 45 assists, 6 TFL)
#12 Minden (6-3) at
Passing; Carter Harsin-942 yards with 8 TDs/4 INTs (68.7% completion)
Rushing; Jake Ryan (Jr)-472 yards (6.0/per carry) with 8 TDs
Receiving; Seth Hauserman-20 receptions/340 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Bronson Glanzer (Jr)-72 (25 solos, 47 assists, 1 TFL)
#5 Boone Central (7-2)
Passing; Alex Christo-1,184 yards with 12 TDs/5 INTs (56.2% completion)
Rushing; Parker Borer (Jr)-911 yards (7.1/per carry) with 16 TDs
Receiving; Brant Benes (Jr)-15 receptions/301 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; Hank Hudson (Jr)-68 (33 solos, 35 assists, 5.5 TFL), Jack Roberts -62 (35 solos, 27 assists, 19 TFL, 4 sacks) {Boone Cent. has 68.5 TEAM TF}
#13 Auburn (6-3) at
Passing; Travon Shaw (Jr)-478 yards with 3 TDs/6 INTs (36.3% completion)
Rushing; Tate Hug-1,012 yards (7.0/per carry) with 10 TDs
Receiving; Rylan Boellstorff-18 receptions/385 yards/4 TDs
Tackles; Brant Gulizia-84 (24 solos, 60 assists, 11 TFL), Wyatt Rowell-75 (24 solos, 51 assists, 13 TFL), Blake Allen-75 (20 solos, 50 assists, 8 TFL), Braden Gerdes-65 (29 solos, 36 assists, 16 TFL) {Auburn has 70 Team TFL}
#4 Ashland-Greenwood (8-1) (Beat Auburn 40-0/Sept 16th)
Passing; Dane Jacobsen (Jr)-1,295 yards with 13 TDs/3 INTs (67.8% completion)
Rushing; Drake Zimmerman-755 yards (7.9/per carry) with 8 TDs
Receiving; Thomas Spears (Soph)-20 receptions/361 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; Jaxson Hamm-57 (14 solos, 43 assists, 11 TFL)
#14 Broken Bow (5-4) at
Passing; Eli Coble (Jr)-234 yards with 2 TDs/3 INTs (50% completion) (7)
Rushing; Connor Wells (FB)-936 yards (5.3/per carry) with 9 TDs
Receiving; Brice Chaplin-2 receptions/123 yards/1 TD (93 yds vs. Ogallala)
Tackles; Connor Wells-65 (23 solos, 42 assists)
#3 McCook (9-0) (Beat Bow 34-20/Sept 19th)
Passing; Adam Dugger-576 yards with 7 TDs/5 INTs (58% completion) (8)
Rushing; Jacob Gomez-Wilson-655 yards (12.5/per carry) with 9 TDs, Adam Dugger-483 yards (6.59/per carry) with 9 TDs, Brett Fracker (Jr)-462 yards (8.7/per carry) with 8 TDs,
Receiving; Lucas Gomez-Wilson-24 receptions/424 yards/6 TDs
Tackles; Alex Anthony-76 (52 solos, 24 assists, 4 TFL)
#11 Platteview (6-3) at
Passing; Jared Kuhl-1,352 yards with 15 TDs/2 INTs (61% completion)
Rushing; Ethan Golda-546 yards (5.5/per carry) with 8 TDs, Jared Kuhl-542 yards (9.9/per carry) with 8 TDs
Receiving; Ezra Stewart-40 receptions/483 yards/5 TDs, Dezmond Straatman-30 receptions/345 yards/6 TDs
Tackles; Reid Patera (Jr)-59 (26 solos, 28 assists, 7.5 TFL), Dezmond Straatman-58 (34 solos, 18 assists, 9.5 TFL. 6 sacks)
#6 Adams Central (7-2)
Passing; Sam Dierks-1,230 yards with 7 TDs/6 INTs (51.6% completion)
Rushing; Hyatt Collins-704 yards (6.4/per carry) with 16 TDs, Nick Conant-653 yards (7.4/per carry) with 7 TDs
Receiving; Jayden Teichmeier-20 receptions/380 yards/2 TDs (4 INTS/Defense)
Tackles; Jaxen Gangwish-65 (38 solos, 27 assists, 4 TFL), Leighton Weber-62 (33 solos, 29 assists, 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks)
#10 Wahoo (6-3) at
Passing; Josh Basilevac-682 yards with 7 TDs/4 INTs (58.6% completion)
Rushing; Trevor Ehrlich-751 yards (6.7/per carry) with 10 TDs
Receiving; Zach Fox-18 receptions/253 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Dominek Rohleder -52 (24 solos, 28 assists, 5 TFL, 2 Sacks)
#7 *Columbus Lakeview* (7-2) (Beat Wahoo 14-10/Sept 9th)
Passing; Brenden Sloup-227 yards with 2 TDs/na INTs (57.1% completion)
Rushing; Landon Ternus-836 yards (8.5/per carry) with 10 TDs
Receiving; N/A
Tackles; Max Fremarik-43 (36 solos, 7 assists), Landon Ternus-40 (35 solos, 5 assists), Yordi Dominquez-43 (32 solos, 7 assists).
#15 Central City (5-4) at
Passing; Derek Pfeifer (was injured)-1,147 yards with 15 TDs/4 INTs (68.2% completion), Carter Simonson (Soph)-1,121 yards with 12 TDs/5 INTs (67.5% completion)
Rushing; Derek Pfeifer (was injured) -645 yards (5.4/per carry) with 9 TDs, Corbin Kyes (Freshman)-354 yards (6.3/per carry) with 5 TDs
Receiving; Ashton Gragg-53 receptions/993 yards/12 TDs
Tackles; Jacob Kucera (Jr/LB)-75 (47 solos, 28 assists, 13 TFL)
#2 Pierce (9-0) (Beat Central City 56-35/Oct 7th)
Passing; Abram Scholting-1,670 yards with 30 TDs/3 INTs (71.4 completion)
Rushing; Keenan Valverde-1,254 yards (8.6/per carry) with 19 TDs
Receiving; Benjamin Brahmer-54 receptions/1,017 yards/14 TDs
Tackles; Korvin Fritz (Freshman)- 95 (41 solos, 54 assists, 3 TFL)