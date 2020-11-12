Class C-1 Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

Both C-1 Semifinal games are rematches from the regular season. Pierce won the season opener 55-34 against St. Paul, who may have found out the jump from Class C-2 to C-1 is bigger than anticipated.

BUT, the Wildcats did find out what C-1 may have felt like when Oakland-Craig routed the ‘Cats 54-13 in the 2019 C-2 semis. I think Joe Anderson’s Oakland-Craig team could have matched up well with many Class C-1 powers last season, as Aquinas did many, many times.

Kearney Catholic’s only hiccup during the regular season was the 33-7 loss to St. Paul. The Stars were on the rebound after that setback, reeling off 7 consecutive wins, In that winning streak was the impressive 33-22 victory over Adams Central (in Kearney).

Now they meet again, but much more is at stake this time around as the Stars must travel to A/C for this one.

Kearney Catholic (9-1) @ Adams Central (9-2) (Friday, November 13, 7:00 PM)

Kearney Catholic (9-1)

65 Wood River/Shelton 6

35 Gothenburg 0

7 St. Paul 33

38 Minden 0

38 Broken Bow 14