Class C-1 State Football Championship Game Preview.

Pierce has one of the best O-Lines in the biz, but will have to fend off the same ferocious Lakeview pass rush that dogged Kearney Catholic. The Vikings, on the other hand, will have to once again deal with the depth that Coach Mark Brahmer always constructs at Pierce.

Talk about playmakers, this game will feature some of the best in C-1, setting up a perfect title game matchup. Pierce will have Husker pledge Ben Brahmer, who not only has 1,006 receiving yards, but is a brutal defender from his LB slot. His punting and kickoff skills can also put you in a hole to begin offensive possessions.

The Bluejay’s offense, who is directed by junior All-State quarterback Abram Scholting and his 2000 passing yards, also can come at you with a bevy of great running backs, including 1000 yard rusher, Matt Christensen and Michael Kruntorad, who needs just 138 yards to reach a thousand.

That Pierce defense definitely misses Colton Fritz, but does have junior Tristan Kuehler, who has filled Colton’s linebacker position rather nicely, compiling a monster 142 tackles.