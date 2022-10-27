Class C-2 First Round Football Playoffs Team by Team Individual Statistics

#16 Valentine (5-4) at
Passing; Ashton Lurz-510 yards with 5 TDs/4 INTs (52.8 completion)
Rushing; Ashton Lurz-1,140 yards (6.1/ carry) with 19 TDs
Receiving; Connor Kreutner-18 receptions/206 yards/ 0 TDs
Tackles; Payton Witte- 39 (22 solos, 17 assists, 5 TFL, 1 INT)
#1 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0)
Passing; Carson Kudlacek-2,188 yards with 27 TDs/7 INTs (64.8 completion)
Rushing Quinn Rosno (Jr)-610 yards (7.5/per carry) with 2 TDs, Carson Kudlacek -605 yards (5.1/per carry) with 14 TDs, Chase Evans-554 yards (7.5/per carry) with 5 TDs.
People are also reading…
Receiving; Benjamin Brahmer-54 receptions/1,017 yards/14 TDs
Tackles; Brady Rutt- 68 (32 solos, 36 assists, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 3 FR)
#9 Battle Creek (7-2) at
Passing; Jaxon Mettler (Soph)-380 yards with 3 TDs/3 INTs (52.6 completion)
Rushing; Trent Uhlir-655 yards (7.7/per carry) with 19 TDs (Last played Oct. 14th)
Receiving; Boden Obst-16 receptions/210 yards/1 TD
Tackles; Landon Weinandt (Jr)- 39 (26 solos, 13 assists)
#8 Gordon-Rushville (6-3)
Passing; Carter Anderson-1,837 yards with 14 TDs/3 INTs
Rushing; Donovan Fillmore-980 yards (6.4/per carry) with 14 TDs
Receiving; Jace Freeman -38 receptions/996 yards/6 TDs
Tackles; N/A
#12 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at
Passing; Andrew Jones-869 yards with 9 TDs/9 INTs (43.9 completion)
Rushing; Spencer Albers-349 yards (8.1/per carry) with 4 TDs, Andrew Jones-269 yards (3.4/per carry) with 9 TDs
Receiving; Carson Arens-7 receptions/213 yards/0 TDs
Tackles; Jaden Lammers-53 (11 solos, 42 assists, 11 TFL, 1 INT), Carson Arens-51 (26 solos, 25 assists, 2 TFL, 3 INTs)
#5 Mitchell (8-1)
Passing; Cael Peters (Jr)-701 yards with 4 TDs/6 INTs (56.2 completion)
Rushing; Hayden Umble-1,095 yards (8.0/per carry) with 19 TDs, Cael Peters-799 yards (6.2/per carry) with 13 TDs
Receiving; AJ Garza (Soph)-24 receptions/318 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Riley Murphy- 64 (21 solos, 43 assists, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR), Riley Murphy- 61 (33 solos, 28 assists, 3 TFL, 12 INTs, 1 Blk. Punt)
#13 *Fremont Bergan* (6-3) at
Passing; Cooper Weitzel-1,158 yards with 12 TDs/8 INTs (58.2 completion)
Rushing; Cooper Weitzel-605 yards (4.5/per carry) with 9 TDs, Kade McIntyre-540 yards (7.5/per carry) with 11 TDs
Receiving; Kade McIntyre-41 receptions/413 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; Kade McIntyre-73 (30 solos, 43 assists, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT)
#4 Malcolm (9-0) (Hayden Frank is a 1000/1000 man in 2022)
Passing; Hayden Frank-1,387 yards with 14 TDs/2 INTs (50.2 completion)
Rushing; Hayden Frank-1,069 yards (10.7/per carry) with 22 TDs/2 INTs (50.2 completion)
Receiving; Logan McGreer (Soph)-27 receptions/627 yards/7 TDs
Tackles; Noah Vanevery (Jr)- 60 (26 solos, 34 assists, 6 TFL, 2 sacks), Noah Vanevery (Jr)- 60 (26 solos, 34 assists, 6 TFL, 2 sacks), Hayden Frank-56 (39 solos, 17 assists, 1 TFL, 6 INTs)
#14 Yutan (6-3) at
Passing; Braxton Wentworth (Jr)-546 yards with 8 TDs/3 INTs (60.7 completion)
Rushing; Zach Krajicek-1,005 yards (7.3/per carry) with 15 TDs
Receiving; Jett Arensberg-9 receptions/196 yards/4 TDs
Tackles; Zach Krajicek-61 (38 solos, 23 assists, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 Blk. Punt)
#3 Norfolk Catholic (9-0)
Passing; Carter Janssen-526 yards with 7 TDs/n/a INTs (69% completion)
Rushing; Karter Kerkman-1,313 yards (11.8/per carry) with 25 TDs
Receiving; C. Borgman-10 receptions/163 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; Brandon Kollars-74 (27 solos, 47 assists)
#11 Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at
Passing; Garrett Hoefs-2,060 yards with 23 TDs/8 INTs (64.2 completion)
Rushing; -Garrett Hoefs-583 yards (4.1/per carry) with 12 TDs
Receiving;-Jonny Puelz-64 receptions/982 yards/13 TDs
Tackles; Cole Reilly-91 (38 solos, 53 assists, 5 TFL, 1 INT)
#6 Wahoo Neumann (8-1) (Beat Lutheran 42-21/Sept 2nd)
Passing; Connor Schuett (Jr)-1,670 yards with 30 TDs/3 INTs (71.4 completion)
Rushing; Conor Booth (Soph)-922 yards (14.4/per carry) with 18 TDs
Receiving; Trenton Barry-12 receptions/262 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; Trenton Barry 61 (29 solos, 32 assists, 5 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 FR)
#10 Fillmore Central (7-2) at
Passing; Trenton Stassines (Jr)-590 yards with 8 TDs/3 INTs (61.4 completion)
Rushing; Keegan Theobald-764 yards (6.3/per carry) with 8 TDs
Receiving; Luke Kimbrough-24 receptions/386 yards/4 TDs
Tackles; Keegan Theobald-61 (26 solos,35 assists, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT), Aiden Hinrichs-60 (18 solos, 42 assists, 2 TFL, 2 INTs)
#7 Oakland-Craig (7-2)
Passing; Braylon Anderson (Soph)-1,698 yards with 15 TDs/5 INTs (64.4 completion)
Rushing; LJ NcNeill-897 yards (6.8/per carry) with 19 TDs
Receiving; Corbin Guill (Soph)-26 receptions/453 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; JT Brands (Jr)- 58 (29 solos, 29 assists, 11 TFL, 6 sacks))
#15 Chase County (5-4) at
Passing; Carter Liebbrandt-505 yards with 4 TDs/7 INTs (46% completion)
Rushing; Dawson Mollendor-537 yards (4.8/per carry) with 9 TDs
Receiving; Kade Anderson-20 receptions/262 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; Isaac Stretesky (Soph)y-48 (10 solos, 38 assists, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR)
#2 Ord (8-1)
Passing; Blake Hinrichs (Jr)-428 yards with 5 TDs/3 INTs (49.2 completion)
Rushing; Trent McClain-1,465 yards (6.4/per carry) with 19 TDs
Receiving; Talan Bruha (Jr)-23 receptions/397 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; Ryan Gabriel-84 (63 solos, 21 assists, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT), Caden Boetteher-58 (35 solos, 23 assists, 12 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 FR)