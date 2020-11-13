Class C-2 Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

Fremont Bergan has breezed through this 2020 season with a junior laden cast. The Yutan game tonight will be a rematch of the 2020 season opener, won by the Knights, 41-13.

Bergan sports one of the most feared defenses in Class C-2, a defense that loves to blitz to the tune of 83 tackles for losses. The Knights are also the only team in C-2 to knock off defending champion Oakland-Craig, that 28-24 win coming on October 16th.

Archbishop Bergan also boasts one of C-2 finest athletes in junior quarterback Koa McIntyre, who has rushed and passed for over 1000 yards this fall.

Meanwhile, Yutan has won their last three games by margins of 53-14, 57-12 and 54-19.

In the other semifinal matchup, it will will Ord’s Terrific Trio of Zach Smith, Tommy Stevens and Kelen Meyer going up against a well balanced, deep Oakland-Craig team, who finally has 2019 thousand yard rusher Jaron Meyer back in the lineup after missing five games this season.

Meyer’s return can help even the playing field in this one.

Yutan (10-1) @ Fremont Bergan (11-0) (Friday, November 13, Midland University 7:00 PM)

