Class C-2 Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules
Class C-2 Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

Class C-2 Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

Fremont Bergan Quarterback Koa McIntyre may be Class C-2's most exciting player, having passed AND rushed for over a 1000 yards this season and he's just a Junior.

Fremont Bergan has breezed through this 2020 season with a junior laden cast. The Yutan game tonight will be a rematch of the 2020 season opener, won by the Knights, 41-13.

Bergan sports one of the most feared defenses in Class C-2, a defense that loves to blitz to the tune of 83 tackles for losses. The Knights are also the only team in C-2 to knock off defending champion Oakland-Craig, that 28-24 win coming on October 16th.

Archbishop Bergan also boasts one of C-2 finest athletes in junior quarterback Koa McIntyre, who has rushed and passed for over 1000 yards this fall.

Meanwhile, Yutan has won their last three games by margins of 53-14, 57-12 and 54-19.

In the other semifinal matchup, it will will Ord’s Terrific Trio of Zach Smith, Tommy Stevens and Kelen Meyer going up against a well balanced, deep Oakland-Craig team, who finally has 2019 thousand yard rusher Jaron Meyer back in the lineup after missing five games this season.

Meyer’s return can help even the playing field in this one.

Yutan (10-1) @ Fremont Bergan (11-0) (Friday, November 13, Midland University 7:00 PM)

Yutan (10-1)

13 Fremont Bergan 41

42 Malcolm 13

42 Ponca 0

54 South Sioux City 14

40 Lincoln Lutheran 10

28 Wilber-Clatonia 14

42 Syracuse 0

14 Wahoo Neumann 7

53 Centennial 14

-----------------------------------

57 Centura 12

54 Wilber-Clatonia 19

Head Coach: Dan Krajicek (8th Season)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Sutton 46-7 1st Round)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 9, (C-2 Champions/2017)

Offensive Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Brady Timm (Sr)- 63-117-1,206, 20 TDs/4 INTs

Rushing: Caden Egr (Sr) - 913-171, 8 TDs, Brady Timm (Sr) - 746-99, 8 TDs)

Receiving: Sam Peterson (Jr)-30-525, 10 TDs, Dillon Mahrt (Sr)-16-435, 7 TDs)

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Caden Egr (Sr) 82 (53-29, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR), Isaiah Daniell 48 (30-18, 2 TFL, 7 INTs/2 Pick 6’s, 1 FR), Sean Hinkle (Sr) 42 (26-16, 1 TFL, 4 INTs, 1 Blk Punt), Drake Trent (Soph) 42 (25-17, 7 TFL, 1 Sack)

Archbishop Bergan (11-0)

41 Yutan 13

47 GICC 6

46 Lincoln Lutheran 20

56 Omaha Concordia 6

47 David City 22

31 David City Aquinas 7

63 Tekamah-Herman 0

28 Oakland-Craig 24

42 Ponca 16

----------------------------

31 Wayne 13

35 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Head Coach: Seth Mruz (8th Season)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Battle Creek 34-14 in C-2 1st Round)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 17 - (C-2 Runner-Up, 2008, 2010)

Offensive Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Koa McIntyre (Jr)-120-196-1,857 yards, 30 TDs/6 INTs

Rushing: Koa McIntyre (Jr) 1,080-113, 14 TDs, Chris Pinales (Jr) 517-97, 7 TDs

Jacob Cook (Sr) 225-55, 2 TDs, Jarrett Boggs (Jr) 93-14, 4 TDs)

Receiving: Gavin Logemann (Jr) 31-552, 11 TDs, Kade McIntyre (Soph) - 25-389, 5 TDs, Shea Gossett (Sr) 17-294, 5 TDs, Jarrett Boggs (Jr) 14-286, 2 TDs, Cal Janke (Jr) 15-219, 3 TDs, Alex Painter (Jr) 17-185, 4 TDs.

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Jarrett Boggs (Jr) 104 (43 solo, 62 assists, 19 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 1 FR), Cal Janke (Jr) 60 (28-32, 8 TFL, 1 Sack, 5 INTs, 1 FR), Cooper Weitzel (Soph) 54 (17-37, 3 TFL, 4 INTs, 1 Sack), Lucas Pruss (Jr) 19-34, 10 TFL, 2 Sacks, 2 FR), Nolan Thomsen (Sr) 50 (20-30, 7 TFL, 4 Sacks), Isaac Herink (Jr) 47 (22-25, 5 TFL, 5 Sacks)

Kicking Game: Alexander Langefeld (Freshman) - 60-69 PATs, 1-3 Field Goals (Longest-44 yards vs. Aquinas)

Return Game: Bergan has amassed 1,225 yards in returns in just 10 games (426/punt returns and 799’kick returns. Koa McIntrye’s younger bro, Kade has 289 yards in returns, including an 82 yard kick return for a TD vs Lincoln Lutheran.

*Extra Notes: This Archbishop Bergan defense is relentless. They have a staggering 83 tackles for losses, 17 interceptions and 12 recovered fumbles. Kade McIntyre, Cal Janke and Jarrett Boggs all have Pick 6’s. Of course they do.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oakland-Craig (10-1) @ Ord (10-0) (Friday, November 13, 6:00 PM)

Oakland-Craig (10-1) (Defending C-2 Champions)

50 Ponca 0

62 BRLD 0

30 Crofton 13

38 Logan Magnolia, Iowa 0

28 David City Aquinas 12

68 Tekamah-Herman 14

52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 14

24 Fremont Bergan 28

48 David City 0

-------------------------------------

48 Crofton 14

15 Hartington Cedar Catholic 6

Head Coach: Joe Anderson (11th Season, 142-50 Career)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Defeated Sutton 19-0 for Class C-2 Championship)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 18 C-2 Champions-2019, Runner-Up-2015)

Offensive Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Grady Gatewood (Jr)-61-103-1,080, 11 TDs/4 INTs

Rushing: Coulter Thiele (Sr) 781-47, 12 TDs, Tavis Uhing (Jr) 502-101, 7 TDs, Caden Nelson 472-89, 13 TDs, Jaron Meyer (Sr) 439-49, 9 TDs (6 games).

Receiving: Carson Thomsen (Jr)-11-261, 3 TDs, Gunnar Ray (Sr) 12-252, 3 TDs, Caden Nelson (Sr) 15-205, 1 TD, Coulter Thiele (Sr) 12-186, 2 TDs

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Mike Brands 82 (41-41, 4 TFL, 2 FR), Caden Nelson 78 (42-36, 2 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 1 Blocked Punt), Mike Maline (Sr) 43 (22-21, 4 TFL), Gunnar Ray (Sr) 42 (26-16, 1 TFL, 6 INTs, 1 FR), Tavis Uhing (Jr) 42 (21-21, 4 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FR), Carson Thomsen 41 (16-25, 2 TFL, 4 INTs)

*Kicking Game: Coulter Thiele had 12 punts for a 41.3 average.

*Extra Notes: Four Knights players had Pick 6’s this season. Gunnar Ray had a pair while Thomsen and Coulter Thiele had one each.

Ord (10-0)

71 Gordon-Rushville 0

37 Central City 20

28 Norfolk Catholic 14

42 Broken Bow 0

55 Doniphan-Trumbull 0

59 GICC 6

35 Sutton 16

62 Centura 6

---------------------------------------

38 Wahoo Neumann 14

24 David City Aquinas 14

Head Coach: Nate Wells (6th Season)

Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Pierce 29-21 Class C-1 Quarterfinals)

Playoff appearances since 2000 - 9 (Class C-1 Runner-Up-2018)

Offensive Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Zach Smith (Sr)-62-98-1,055, 16 TDs/6 INTs

Rushing: Tommy Stevens (Sr) 1,337-197-25 TDs, Zach Smith (Sr) 739-117-12 TDs).

Receiving: John Deriso (Jr)-27-357, 4 TDs, Quinton Ries (Sr) 14-316-5 TDs, Kelen Meyer 9-181-4 TDs.

Defensive Statistical Leaders:

Tackles: Garrett Kluthe (Sr)-64 (27 solos, 37 assists, 4 TFL, 1 Sacks, 2 INTs, 1 FR), Trey Warner (Jr) 63 (33-32, 7 TFL, 1 FR), Treyton Cassell (Jr) 54 (27-27, 7 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FR), Tommy Stevens 49 (26-24, 4 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 2 FR)

Kicking Game: Kelen Meyer (Sr) 60-61 PATs, 7-11 Field Goals (Longest-58 yards vs. Central City), 17 Punts/41.3 average, 80 Kickoffs/57.8 average and a Gazillion touchbacks). Nebraska’s Top High School Kicker.

