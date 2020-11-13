Class C-2 Football Playoff Semifinals Capsules

Fremont Bergan has breezed through this 2020 season with a junior laden cast. The Yutan game tonight will be a rematch of the 2020 season opener, won by the Knights, 41-13.
Bergan sports one of the most feared defenses in Class C-2, a defense that loves to blitz to the tune of 83 tackles for losses. The Knights are also the only team in C-2 to knock off defending champion Oakland-Craig, that 28-24 win coming on October 16th.
Archbishop Bergan also boasts one of C-2 finest athletes in junior quarterback Koa McIntyre, who has rushed and passed for over 1000 yards this fall.
Meanwhile, Yutan has won their last three games by margins of 53-14, 57-12 and 54-19.
In the other semifinal matchup, it will will Ord’s Terrific Trio of Zach Smith, Tommy Stevens and Kelen Meyer going up against a well balanced, deep Oakland-Craig team, who finally has 2019 thousand yard rusher Jaron Meyer back in the lineup after missing five games this season.
Meyer’s return can help even the playing field in this one.
Yutan (10-1) @ Fremont Bergan (11-0) (Friday, November 13, Midland University 7:00 PM)
Yutan (10-1)
13 Fremont Bergan 41
42 Malcolm 13
42 Ponca 0
54 South Sioux City 14
40 Lincoln Lutheran 10
28 Wilber-Clatonia 14
42 Syracuse 0
14 Wahoo Neumann 7
53 Centennial 14
57 Centura 12
54 Wilber-Clatonia 19
Head Coach: Dan Krajicek (8th Season)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Sutton 46-7 1st Round)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 9, (C-2 Champions/2017)
Offensive Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Brady Timm (Sr)- 63-117-1,206, 20 TDs/4 INTs
Rushing: Caden Egr (Sr) - 913-171, 8 TDs, Brady Timm (Sr) - 746-99, 8 TDs)
Receiving: Sam Peterson (Jr)-30-525, 10 TDs, Dillon Mahrt (Sr)-16-435, 7 TDs)
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Caden Egr (Sr) 82 (53-29, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR), Isaiah Daniell 48 (30-18, 2 TFL, 7 INTs/2 Pick 6’s, 1 FR), Sean Hinkle (Sr) 42 (26-16, 1 TFL, 4 INTs, 1 Blk Punt), Drake Trent (Soph) 42 (25-17, 7 TFL, 1 Sack)
Archbishop Bergan (11-0)
41 Yutan 13
47 GICC 6
46 Lincoln Lutheran 20
56 Omaha Concordia 6
47 David City 22
31 David City Aquinas 7
63 Tekamah-Herman 0
28 Oakland-Craig 24
42 Ponca 16
31 Wayne 13
35 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Head Coach: Seth Mruz (8th Season)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Battle Creek 34-14 in C-2 1st Round)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 17 - (C-2 Runner-Up, 2008, 2010)
Offensive Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Koa McIntyre (Jr)-120-196-1,857 yards, 30 TDs/6 INTs
Rushing: Koa McIntyre (Jr) 1,080-113, 14 TDs, Chris Pinales (Jr) 517-97, 7 TDs
Jacob Cook (Sr) 225-55, 2 TDs, Jarrett Boggs (Jr) 93-14, 4 TDs)
Receiving: Gavin Logemann (Jr) 31-552, 11 TDs, Kade McIntyre (Soph) - 25-389, 5 TDs, Shea Gossett (Sr) 17-294, 5 TDs, Jarrett Boggs (Jr) 14-286, 2 TDs, Cal Janke (Jr) 15-219, 3 TDs, Alex Painter (Jr) 17-185, 4 TDs.
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Jarrett Boggs (Jr) 104 (43 solo, 62 assists, 19 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 1 FR), Cal Janke (Jr) 60 (28-32, 8 TFL, 1 Sack, 5 INTs, 1 FR), Cooper Weitzel (Soph) 54 (17-37, 3 TFL, 4 INTs, 1 Sack), Lucas Pruss (Jr) 19-34, 10 TFL, 2 Sacks, 2 FR), Nolan Thomsen (Sr) 50 (20-30, 7 TFL, 4 Sacks), Isaac Herink (Jr) 47 (22-25, 5 TFL, 5 Sacks)
Kicking Game: Alexander Langefeld (Freshman) - 60-69 PATs, 1-3 Field Goals (Longest-44 yards vs. Aquinas)
Return Game: Bergan has amassed 1,225 yards in returns in just 10 games (426/punt returns and 799’kick returns. Koa McIntrye’s younger bro, Kade has 289 yards in returns, including an 82 yard kick return for a TD vs Lincoln Lutheran.
*Extra Notes: This Archbishop Bergan defense is relentless. They have a staggering 83 tackles for losses, 17 interceptions and 12 recovered fumbles. Kade McIntyre, Cal Janke and Jarrett Boggs all have Pick 6’s. Of course they do.
Oakland-Craig (10-1) @ Ord (10-0) (Friday, November 13, 6:00 PM)
Oakland-Craig (10-1) (Defending C-2 Champions)
50 Ponca 0
62 BRLD 0
30 Crofton 13
38 Logan Magnolia, Iowa 0
28 David City Aquinas 12
68 Tekamah-Herman 14
52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 14
24 Fremont Bergan 28
48 David City 0
48 Crofton 14
15 Hartington Cedar Catholic 6
Head Coach: Joe Anderson (11th Season, 142-50 Career)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Defeated Sutton 19-0 for Class C-2 Championship)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 18 C-2 Champions-2019, Runner-Up-2015)
Offensive Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Grady Gatewood (Jr)-61-103-1,080, 11 TDs/4 INTs
Rushing: Coulter Thiele (Sr) 781-47, 12 TDs, Tavis Uhing (Jr) 502-101, 7 TDs, Caden Nelson 472-89, 13 TDs, Jaron Meyer (Sr) 439-49, 9 TDs (6 games).
Receiving: Carson Thomsen (Jr)-11-261, 3 TDs, Gunnar Ray (Sr) 12-252, 3 TDs, Caden Nelson (Sr) 15-205, 1 TD, Coulter Thiele (Sr) 12-186, 2 TDs
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Mike Brands 82 (41-41, 4 TFL, 2 FR), Caden Nelson 78 (42-36, 2 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 1 Blocked Punt), Mike Maline (Sr) 43 (22-21, 4 TFL), Gunnar Ray (Sr) 42 (26-16, 1 TFL, 6 INTs, 1 FR), Tavis Uhing (Jr) 42 (21-21, 4 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FR), Carson Thomsen 41 (16-25, 2 TFL, 4 INTs)
*Kicking Game: Coulter Thiele had 12 punts for a 41.3 average.
*Extra Notes: Four Knights players had Pick 6’s this season. Gunnar Ray had a pair while Thomsen and Coulter Thiele had one each.
Ord (10-0)
71 Gordon-Rushville 0
37 Central City 20
28 Norfolk Catholic 14
42 Broken Bow 0
55 Doniphan-Trumbull 0
59 GICC 6
35 Sutton 16
62 Centura 6
38 Wahoo Neumann 14
24 David City Aquinas 14
Head Coach: Nate Wells (6th Season)
Last playoff appearance: 2019 (Lost to Pierce 29-21 Class C-1 Quarterfinals)
Playoff appearances since 2000 - 9 (Class C-1 Runner-Up-2018)
Offensive Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Zach Smith (Sr)-62-98-1,055, 16 TDs/6 INTs
Rushing: Tommy Stevens (Sr) 1,337-197-25 TDs, Zach Smith (Sr) 739-117-12 TDs).
Receiving: John Deriso (Jr)-27-357, 4 TDs, Quinton Ries (Sr) 14-316-5 TDs, Kelen Meyer 9-181-4 TDs.
Defensive Statistical Leaders:
Tackles: Garrett Kluthe (Sr)-64 (27 solos, 37 assists, 4 TFL, 1 Sacks, 2 INTs, 1 FR), Trey Warner (Jr) 63 (33-32, 7 TFL, 1 FR), Treyton Cassell (Jr) 54 (27-27, 7 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FR), Tommy Stevens 49 (26-24, 4 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 2 FR)
Kicking Game: Kelen Meyer (Sr) 60-61 PATs, 7-11 Field Goals (Longest-58 yards vs. Central City), 17 Punts/41.3 average, 80 Kickoffs/57.8 average and a Gazillion touchbacks). Nebraska’s Top High School Kicker.
