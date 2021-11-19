Class C-2 State Football Championship Game Preview.

One interesting score comparison, if that means anything, is the Oakland-Craig games. Bergan had little trouble dispatching O/C in their two meetings, 56=21 and 45-20, while the Knights had to work hard to turn back the “other” Knights 20-14.

On the other side of the coin, Catholic handled Ord rather easily 30-7 early in the season while Bergan had their closest game of the year (20-0) with the Chants in the C-2 semifinals.

Now we’re right back where we started.

All of that aside, it should be a top notch matchup between a Fremont Bergan team that feels they have unfinished business against a Norfolk Catholic squad that has improved every outing since that opening season loss to Boone Central.

One thing I CAN guarantee in this game is that the Knights will be the winner when all the smoke clears.

