Class C: Central City upsets top seed GACC before falling to Kearney Catholic

Ruyle said it was obviously a surprise to have played Central City instead of GACC.

“Whenever you have a one-seed go down and you know Guardian Angels had the season that they had and you don’t see them in the next round … anything can happen in a tournament like this,” he said. “When you see three of the bottom four seeds win their first-round game, you know it’s going to be that kind of a day.”

Ruyle said the state tournament atmosphere has been enjoyable.

“When you’re playing this well, it’s even more fun,” he said.

Central City certainly had its fun while stunning Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

Solo home runs by Aubrey Kreikemeier, Brenna Rief and Jenna Schinstock staked GACC out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. But Schindler limited the damage and kept the Bluejays off the scoreboard when they had runners on base.

“For Jerzie being a younger pitcher, there would be a couple home runs hit off her at the beginning of the season and she’d get down a little bit,” Moser said. “Now she just really matured as a pitcher and is able to handle that. I was proud of her for being calm and knowing that her team would get some runs for her.”

