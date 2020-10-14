Class C: Central City upsets top seed GACC before falling to Kearney Catholic

HASTINGS – Kearney Catholic quickly squashed Central City’s bid to post a second upset on the opening day of the Class C state softball tournament.
The fifth-seeded Stars put up three runs in the top of the first inning en route to an 11-1 victory in four innings.
The eighth-seeded Bison came into the winners’ bracket semifinal having posted the upset of the tournament, a 6-4 stunner over top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“Whether we were going to be visitor or not, we knew they had a young pitcher (freshman Jerzie Schindler),” Kearney Catholic coach Jon Ruyle said. “Young pitchers don’t necessarily have the experience, so you want to give them the fits that you can. It’s so important to hang numbers early in the game.”
The Stars (29-5) scored at least two runs in every inning of the abbreviated game.
Central City coach Neely Moser said things snowballed on the Bison (23-11).
“Our intensity was not there in this game,” she said. “In our warm-up, you could see that. You have games like that, and I think this morning with the GACC game we came ready and roaring to go, but in this one we just weren’t as intense and ready.”
Kearney Catholic’s No. 4-7 hitters – Carleigh Eurek, Bralen Biddlecome, Alexis Keim and Lauren Marker – all had two hits and combined for seven RBIs and six runs.
Ruyle said it was obviously a surprise to have played Central City instead of GACC.
“Whenever you have a one-seed go down and you know Guardian Angels had the season that they had and you don’t see them in the next round … anything can happen in a tournament like this,” he said. “When you see three of the bottom four seeds win their first-round game, you know it’s going to be that kind of a day.”
Ruyle said the state tournament atmosphere has been enjoyable.
“When you’re playing this well, it’s even more fun,” he said.
Central City certainly had its fun while stunning Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Solo home runs by Aubrey Kreikemeier, Brenna Rief and Jenna Schinstock staked GACC out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. But Schindler limited the damage and kept the Bluejays off the scoreboard when they had runners on base.
“For Jerzie being a younger pitcher, there would be a couple home runs hit off her at the beginning of the season and she’d get down a little bit,” Moser said. “Now she just really matured as a pitcher and is able to handle that. I was proud of her for being calm and knowing that her team would get some runs for her.”
Support Local Journalism
The Bison offense came alive with five runs in the top of the fourth, all with two outs.
Freshman third baseman Karlee Seitz hit a memorable first career home run – a three-run shot to left field.
“That was huge for Karlee. I’m so proud of her,” Moser said. “She’s been tending to kind of drive it down third base. When that went up, it was kind of like, is this going to be out or is this going to be foul? I was so happy for her. That was awesome.
“But we’ve had a lot of girls do that all season long and come up big.”
Senior catcher Taryn Wagner added an RBI single and Ava Steinke doubled in another run.
That came against pitcher Erin Franzluebber, who entered the game with an 0.64 ERA.
The Bluejays (23-3) used a pair of successful bunts to close within 5-4 in the fifth. But with the bases loaded, Wagner snagged another bunt attempt in front of the plate, stepped on home and fired to first for an inning-ending double play.
Wagner also made key diving catches in the sixth and seventh innings to help secure the victory.
“Those are the girls going all out, those kinds of play,” Moser said. “You want your girls to make plays and go all out for each other, and you hope you come out with a win. That’s what we’ve done all year.”
Central City will face the Fairbury/Hastings St. Cecilia winner in an 11:30 a.m. elimination game on Thursday.
“I think we were tired and spent all our intensity in the first one this morning,” Moser said. “I hope that we can believe and keep in this tournament. There’s nothing to lose, right?”
Bishop Neumann 9, Hastings SC 1
Third-seeded Bishop Neumann pounded out 12 hits to top sixth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia 9-1 in six innings in the first round of the Class C state tournament Wednesday morning.
Macy Sabatka held the Hawkettes (23-12) to three hits while striking out five and walking none.
St. Cecilia committed four errors, which led to three unearned runs.
The Hawkettes face second-seeded Fairbury – a 16-3 loser to seventh-seeded Malcolm – Thursday at 9 a.m. in an elimination game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!