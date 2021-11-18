Class D-1 (Eight-Man) Football Championship Game Preview.

Belina went down on the Jaguars 3rd drive of the game in the victory over Burwell. At the time, the Howells-Dodge runner had already rushed for 139 yards and 2 TDs on just 5 carries. Lance Brester picked up the slack following Levi’s injury, ending the night with 162 yards on 26 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Coach Mike Spiers troops have looked mighty impressive in the postseason, mowing over a dangerous Elmwood-Murdock team, another dangerous team in Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, then huge conquests over defending D-1 championDundy County/Stratton and the pounding of Burwell, which nobody saw coming.

This Cross County team though, seems ready for the challenge that lies ahead next Monday morning. The Cougars O-Line might very well be the finest in Class D-1, opening holes for a team that averages 357 yards rushing per game. Another really outstanding statistic on defense that stands out like a sore thumb is the individual tackling skills of the Cougars.

As a team, Cross County may have the surest individual tackers in D-1. Case in point is two time All-Stater Cory Hollinger, who has been moved from defensive end to nose guard on defense. Holling has 80 tackles thus far in 2021. Out of those 80 stops, FIFTY NINE are solo tackles. Incredible Same deal all the way down the line with Damon Mickey, D-Lineman Alex Noyd (just a sophomore) and Shayden Lundstrom.