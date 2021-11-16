Class D-2 (Eight-Man) Football Championship Game Preview.

The way both of these teams play defense, you should be able to hear the brutal hits all the way up to the sixth floor press box if the windows are open for this mid-afternoon clash.

There will be so much “star” power on that Memorial Stadium turf during this game it will make your head spin. Kenesaw will have the probable D-2 Player-of-the Year, Tyson Denkert, FB/LB Trey Kennedy, Nick Kuehn, Sean Duffy and Eli Jensen, while those rough, tough Knights counter with Reece Zutavern (State Class D 182 pound wrestling champion), Dane Pokorny, Trae Hickman, Drew McIntosh and Kyle Cox.

There are so many questions floating around concerning this monumental clash, and I’m certainly not the man to offer the answers, but here are a few I’ve heard all season long in anticipation of this meeting.

*Can anyone come close to shutting down Kenesaw’s Tyson Denkert?

*Will Trey Kennedy play a bigger role for the Blue Devils in this one.

*Can Kenesaw control the Knights three-headed offensive monster of Reece Zutavern, Trae Hickman and Dane Pokorny?

*Will the passing game play an important role in this battle of ground attack giants?