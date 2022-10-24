Classes A and B Statistical Playoff Leaders for Each Frist Round Matchup

Class A
#16 Papillion LaVista (4-5) at
Passing; Tavien Pirtle-1,280 yards with 15 TDs/7 INTs (55.6% completion)
Rushing; Payton Prestito-1,069 yards (7.6/per carry) with 9 TDs
Receiving; Isaac Pamaran (Soph)-13 receptions/318 yards/3 TDs {24.5/catch}, Isaac Pamaran (Soph)-21 receptions/231 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Isaac Pamaran (Soph)-74 (46 solos, 25 assists, 1 TFL)
#1 Omaha Westside (8-1)
Passing; Anthony Rezac-1,460 yards with 12 TDs/2 INTs (65.3% completion)
Rushing; Anthony Rezac-761 yards (7.8/per carry) with 12 TDs
Receiving; Jaylin Lloyd-38 receptions/714 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; Bo Ryan (Jr)-59 (36 solos, 23 assists)
#9 Millard West (6-3) at
Passing; Brody-Peterson 386 yards with 4 TDs/1 INT (70% completion)
Rushing; Brody Peterson-540 yards (6.1/per carry) with 6 TDs (7 games)
Receiving; Jackson Williams-23 receptions/623 yards/8 TDs
Tackles: N/A
#8 Lincoln Southwest (7-2)
Passing; Colin Fritton-1,215 yards with 9 TDs/4 INTs (61% completion)
Rushing; Cal Newell-1,214 yards (6.46/per carry) with 16 TDs
Receiving; Jack Baptista-36 receptions/621 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; Brogan Ling-72 (28 solos, 44 assists, 9 TFL)
#12 Millard South (5-4) at
Passing; Camden Kozeal-1,165 yards with 16 TDs/3 INTs (65.6% completion)
Rushing; Nolan Feller (Jr)-569 yards (5.7/per carry) with 5 TDs, Camden Kozeal-437 yards (6.7/per carry) with 5 TDs,
Receiving; Lance Rucker-32 receptions/429 yards/4 TDs
Tackles; Lance Rucker-74 (26 solos, 48 assists, 13.5 TFL)
#5 Kearney (7-2)
Passing; Treyven Beckman-1,482 yards with 14 TDs/1 INT (63.4% completion) 7 games.
Rushing; Ethan Kowalek-296 yards (4.8/per carry) with 2 TDs
Receiving; Zander Reuling (Jr)-25 receptions/409 yards/5 TDs, Karter Lee (Jr)-21 receptions/391 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; Justin Murray-50 (34 solos, 16 assists, 4 TFL) (7 games)
#13 Omaha North (6-3) at
Passing; Sebastian Circo (Soph)-1,131 yards with 15 TDs/8 INTs (59% completion) {7 games}
Rushing; Te’Shaun Porter-1,356 yards (8.6 per carry) with 20 TDs
Receiving; Tre Brown-18 receptions/431 yards/7 TDs
Tackles; Tyson Terry-49 (12 solos, 37 assists, 9.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FR)
#4 Grand Island (7-2) (Won 31-21/Oct 14th)
Passing; Cohen Evans-758 yards with 3 TDs/6 INTs (50.4% completion)
Rushing; Jace Chrisman-890 yards (8.5/per carry) with 12 TDs
Receiving; -Cole Thorne-19 receptions/280 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Colton Marsh-72 (31 solos, 41 assists, 2 TFL)
#14 Lincoln East (5-4) at
Passing; Jeter Worthley-1,569 yards with 14 TDs/5 INTs (61.8% completion) 8 games
Rushing; Dash Bauman-447 yards (6.8/per carry) with 6 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Malachi Coleman-29 receptions/436 yards/6 TDs
Tackles; Dash Baumann-70 (31 solos, 39 assists, 1 TFL)
#3 Elkhorn South (9-0)
Passing; Carson Rauner-1,281 yards with 12 TDs/3 INTs (67.4% completion)
Rushing; Cole Ballard-1,132 yards (7.2/per carry) with 27 TDs (275 REC/4 (TDs)
Receiving; Jackson Moeller-Swan-25 receptions/547 yards/7 TDs
Tackles; Noah Bustard-34 (15 solos, 19 assists, 2 TFL) (8 games)
#11 Creighton Prep (6-3) at
Passing; Sam Stessman-296 yards with 1 TD/3 INTs (44.7% completion)
Rushing; Charmar Brown-1,154 yards (7.2/per carry) with 15 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; John Pargo Jr.-8 receptions/168 yards/1 TD
Tackles; Ahmar Brown-69 (17 solos, 52 assists, 5 TFL)
#6 North Platte (6-3)
Passing; Caden Joneson (Soph)-291 yards with 3 TDs/1 INT (51.3% completion)
Rushing; Brock Roblee-1,143 yards (5.4/per carry) with 12 TDs
Receiving; Kolton Tilford-10 receptions/173 yards/1 TD
Tackles; Kolton Tilford 95 (36 solos, 59 assists, 2.5 TFL
#10 Papillion LaVista South (6-3) at
Passing; Sam Schuler-1,306 yards with 13 TDs/4 INTs (65% completion)
Rushing; Devyn Jones-972 yards (6.7/per carry) with 16 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Royceon Skogerboe-33 receptions/341 yards/4 TDs
Tackles; Broden Bahl-58 (28 solos, 30 assists, 1 TFL)
#7 Bellevue West (6-3) (Won 41-20 on Oct 21st)
Passing; Danny Kaelin-2,755 yards with 31 TDs/6 INTs (63% completion)
Rushing; Gio Contreras-620 yards (6.3/per carry) with 11 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Isaiah McMorris-65 receptions/1,087 yards/12 TDs
Tackles; Jadyn Bullion-66 (46 solos, 26 assists, 8 TFL)
#15 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at
Passing; Owen Baxter (Jr)-1,229 yards with 11 TDs/5 INTs (66% completion)
Rushing; Max Buettenback-1,088 yards (7.6/per carry) with 16 TDs
Receiving; Manny Appleget-12 receptions/261 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; Will Jesske 87 (26 solos, 61 assists)
#2 Gretna (9-0)
Passing; Zane Flores-2,203 yards with 26 TDs/3 INTs (66.3% completion)
Rushing; Isaiah Weber-720 yards (7.6/per carry) with 8 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Caleb Schnell-38 receptions/584 yards/5 TDs, Tyson Bogonowski-48 receptions/445 yards/6 TDs, Blayke Moore-16 receptions/356 yards/6 TDs, Colin Sims-29 receptions/342 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; Ethan Stuhr-64 (24 solos, 40 assists, 6 TFL)
Class B
#16 Beatrice (3-6) at
Passing; Shelton Crawford-714 yards with 3 TDs/6 INTs (51.3% completion)
Rushing; Deegan Nelson-1,223 yards (5.1/per carry) with 10 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Tucker Timmerman-25 receptions/361 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Tucker Timmerman-66 (29 solos, 37 assists, 2 TFL)
#1 *Bennington* (9-0)
Passing; Trey Bird-1,649 yards with 13 TDs/4 INTs (65% completion)
Rushing; Nick Colvert-1,044 yards (7.85/per carry) with 8 TDs {211 Rec./5 TDs}
Receiving; Isaac Conner-42 receptions/628 yards/9 TDs, Jonathan Williams-33 receptions/462 yards/8 TDs
Tackles; Kyle Lauridsen-78 (42 solos, 36 assists, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 INTs), Gunnar Lym-76 (35 solos, 41 assists, 1 TFL)
#9 Elkhorn North (6-3) at
Passing; Josh Basilevac-1,523 yards with 17 TDs/7 INTs (53.2% completion)
Rushing; Josh Basilevac-666 yards (5.5/per carry) with 8 TDs
Receiving; Chase Loftin-32 receptions/507 yards/5 TDs
Tackles; Chris Thiessen-62 (28 solos, 34 assists, 2 TFL)
#8 Lincoln Pius X (5-4)
Passing; Kolbe Volkmer-823 yards with 2 TDs/8 INTs (52.1% completion)
Rushing; Matt Bohy-1,014 yards (5.5/per carry) with 13 TDs
Receiving; Nate Schauer-28 receptions/296 yards/0 TDs
Tackles; Ben Andreason-79 (44 solos, 35 assists, 6 TFL)
#12 Norris (4-5)
Passing; No report
Rushing; No report
Receiving; No report
Tackles; N/A
#5 Waverly (7-2) (Beat Norris 42-0/Sept 16th)
Passing; Trey Jackson-1,130 yards with 7 TDs/0 INTs (64.2% completion)
Rushing; Evan Kastens-652 yards (6.2/per carry) with 8 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Preston Harms-25 receptions/332 yards/2 TDs
#13 Grand Island Northwest (4-5) at
Passing; Austin Payne-2,335 yards with 18 TDs/8 INTs (65% completion)
Rushing; Devyn Jones-972 yards (6.7/per carry) with 16 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Royceon Skogerboe-33 receptions/341 yards/4 TDs
Tackles; Isaiah Esquivel-64 (14 solos, 50 assists, 1 TFL)
#4 Elkhorn High (7-2)
Passing; Connor Hunt-375 yards with 2 TDs/N/A INTs
Rushing; KJ Schenck-1,197 yards with 13 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Tanner Houck-9 receptions/141 yards/1 TD
Tackles; Tristan Welch-37 (23 solos, 13 assists) (Partial?)
#14 Plattsmouth (4-5) at
Passing; Gabe Villamonte-606 yards with 3 TDs/3 INTs (58.4% completion)
Rushing; Dominic Vercillino-481 yards (5.3/per carry) with 3 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Gage Olson-12 receptions/165 yards/0 TDs, Caleb Adkins-12 receptions/164 yards/0 TDs
Tackles; Logan Wooten-56 (37 solos, 16 assists)
#3 Scottsbluff (8-1)
Passing; Braeden Stull-575 yards with 5 TDs/3 INTs (66% completion)
Rushing; Sebastian Coyle (Jr)-1,182 yards (6.9/per carry) with 18 TDs, Braeden Stull-733 yards (6.0/per carry) with 8 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Jackson Allen-11 receptions/149 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Josiah Mobley-88 (36 solos, 52 assists, 6.5 TFL)
#11 Blair (5-4) at
Passing; Body Soukup-1,164 yards with 14 TDs/4 INTs (58.4% completion)
Rushing; Brock Templar-516 yards (6.5/per carry) with 5 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; J. Unger (Jr)-28 receptions/456 yards/6 TDs
Tackles; Kaden Sears-72 (30 solos, 42 assists, 12.5 TFL, 1 sack)
#6 Omaha Skutt Catholic (6-3)
Passing; Bennett Turman-628 yards with 3 TDs/1 INT (48% completion)
Rushing; Wyatt Archer-478 yards (7.1/per carry) with 5 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Joe Connelly-17 receptions/262 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; Wyatt Archer-59 (22 solos, 37 assists, 1 TFL, 1 INT)
#10 Seward (6-3) at
Passing; Kalen Knott-843 yards with 7 TDs/n/a INTs
Rushing; Nolan Hill-438 yards (8 games)
Receiving; Micah Hackbart-36 receptions/510 yards/9 TDs
Tackles; Nolan Hill- 49 (24 solos, 25 assists)
#7 York (6-3) (Beat Seward 28-14/Oct 7th)
Passing; Ryan Seevers-1,050 yards with 7 TDs/n/a INTs
Rushing; Ryan Seevers-285 yards (4/7per carry) with 3 TDs (8 games)24
Receiving; Garrett Ivy-25 receptions/339 yards/2 TDs
Tackles; Seth Erickson-81 (30 solos, 51 assists) (8 games)
#15 Elkhorn Mt. Michael (3-6) at
Passing; William Brewester-1,718 yards with 8 TDs/10 INTs (47.5% completion)
Rushing; Jake Harris-433 yards (4.7/per carry) with 8 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Nick Halpin-35 receptions/650 yards/0 TDs
Tackles; Cole Gustafson-67 (24 solos, 43 assists, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT)
#2 Omaha Gross Catholic (9-0)
Passing; Colby Duncan-883 yards with 10 TDs/n/a INTs (60% completion)
Rushing; Jake Garcia-1,178 yards (12.4/per carry) with 10 TDs (8 games)
Receiving; Weston Miller-Avivi (Jr)-13 receptions/291 yards/3 TDs
Tackles; John Henry Nosbisch (Jr)-50 (19 solos, 31 assists, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR)