Aurora graduate Baylor Scheierman making big impact for South Dakota State

Scheierman said he found out as a freshman how much more wear and tear you endure day in and day out compared to high school. So when the pandemic hit, he spent most of his time in Aurora preparing for this season.

“I think last year a big thing was I gained 30 pounds and so whenever you gain that much weight, it throws little things off here and there,” he said. “One positive out of the pandemic I was able to get a lot of reps and I just changed some minor things to stay consistent.”

Gyms were closed, so Scheierman worked on his jumper at an outdoor court in Aurora. That seems to be paying off as his shooting percentages have significantly improved. He’s among the Summit League’s top shooters in field goals (53.2%), 3-pointers (21 of 42) and free throws (13 of 14).

And while he is averaging just 2.3 assists a game, passing always has been one of his fortes—he averaged 22.1 points and 6.5 assists as a senior at Aurora. One highlight this season came when on a fast break Scheierman delivered a perfect behind-the-back pass to teammate Douglas Wilson, who converted the pass into a dunk.

“People in Nebraska understand he can pass the basketball and the football, too,” Henderson said.