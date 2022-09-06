Battle tested Creighton looks to end Nebraska’s streak

Twenty games, myriad teams and many, many years in between. For decades, Creighton volleyball has sought its first win over Nebraska.

Even as the Bluejays have been as one of the nation’s top programs under coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, they’ve come up short against the Huskers. Despite enough hype built around the game to fill the CHI Health Center to the brim, Booth isn’t losing any sleep over the Huskers.

“We love it, but it’s still a match,” Booth told media members Tuesday. “I spend time preparing for them just as I’ll spend time preparing for Florida State and UNO. … Is it something that consumes me at night? No. Maybe it should.”

She said it’s the kind of match that you tell recruits to envision when they consider either program. A game that’ll draw out of such a large chunk of the volleyball-crazed state that it could shatter NCAA attendance records — even if the match is as lopsided as it has been in years past.

Nebraska is, of course, loaded once again. The nation’s No. 2 team has only been dethroned as the best team in the country because of No. 1 Texas’ strength of schedule. This year will provide as great a challenge as ever for the Bluejays. But Booth has an idea of how her group can survive.

“It’s the same thing that was on all of our scouting reports this weekend,” Booth said. “I think first contacts are probably gonna be the key for both programs. Being in system is gonna be critical.”

The one glaring advantage for the Jays is their schedule. They played a couple of then-Top 25 teams over the weekend in USC and Kentucky. The Wildcats got Creighton out of system more than anyone has to this point.

Nebraska will look to do the same. Booth has kept her eye on the Huskers’ 6-2 rotation while still being prepared for them to haul out a different system. NU has the offensive firepower to have success against the Jays, and CU hasn’t been nearly as consistent defending the net as its opponent has.

Creighton’s offensive parity and attack is its selling point, though. With graduate transfer Jazz Schmidt returning from an undisclosed injury this week, CU will have an extra hitter that it could’ve used this past weekend. Diversifying its attack and providing sophomore Kendra Wait with multiple options is the team’s best chance of winning.

Regardless of whether CU finally earns that win, Booth isn’t going to shy away from continuing to schedule this matchup or others like it. It’s all part of her plan.

“We want to continue to push the envelope in our program,” Booth said. “We’re a top 20 program right now. We got to play top teams.”

Kentucky is a top-five team, Booth said. Creighton took a set from the Wildcats.

“I think we’re in the mix to be playing against any top team in the country,” Booth said.