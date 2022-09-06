Curtain call: Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match could set NCAA record

There are many college volleyball teams who play home matches in large basketball arenas, but there are usually large curtains to cover up the upper sections of open seats and create a more intimate setting.

That’s not what happens when Creighton and Nebraska play volleyball at the 17,000-seat CHI Health Center Omaha. On Wednesday, the curtain will go up to show off the No. 1 women’s sport in the state, and the fans will be seated in the top section of the arena.

For Nebraska super-senior Nicklin Hames, she’ll get to experience being on the court for a Nebraska-Creighton match in Omaha for the third time. Her first match in 2018 had 14,022 fans, and the match last year had 11,279.

“It’s kind of crazy to look out and see the fans all the way at the top, and it’s just packed,” Hames said. “It kind of reminds me of when we play in the Final Four, and for the national championship.”

More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for Wednesday’s 5 p.m. match, and it should set an NCAA record for attendance for a regular-season match. The Creighton-Nebraska match in 2018 is the current record.

The match is being played in Omaha in back-to-back years because the NCAA Final Four will be played there in December. That’s of some benefit for the arena staff, but mostly gives both teams some experience playing there with hopes that they’ll be back in three months for the national semifinals. Creighton makes the move from 2,500-seat Sokol Arena to accommodate a larger crowd.

When high school players commit to Nebraska, they know that they’ll experience something unique in Lincoln playing in front of about 8,000 fans for nearly every home match.

But the match against Creighton can be a surprise for players like Hames who aren’t from the state.

“I remember as a freshman I was shocked,” Hames said. “I was like, ‘All of these people are here for volleyball? This is crazy.’”

This season the match also serves as Nebraska’s first test against a ranked team after the Huskers started the season without dropping a set while winning all five matches.

Nebraska is ranked No. 2, and Creighton is 17th.

“I think we live for those big moments, playing under the lights,” Hames said. “We really enjoy that.”

What the series is still missing is a win for the Bluejays, with Nebraska winning all 20 matches in the series.

But Creighton took the Huskers to a fifth set in 2018, when Nebraska had a team that would later reach the national championship match.

There were a few years when Creighton and Nebraska didn’t play each other, but the series has taken hold now. The plan is for the next two matches to be played in Lincoln.

“It’s a great example for all of the young kids playing; all of the high school teams that are playing just to see how important volleyball is here,” Nebraska coach John Cook said.

Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has heard of some high school teams that plan to take a day off from practice to attend the match.

“It will be a great showcase of how big a fan base there is in the state of Nebraska, and also how many talented volleyball players there are,” Bernthal Booth sad. “It’s a really special night.”

Briefly

* Malcolm graduate Jaela Zimmerman is on the Creighton team but hasn’t played yet as she recovers from offseason knee surgery.

* Norah Sis, the Creighton outside hitter from Papillion, reached 500 career kills last week. Only two players in program history reached 500 career kills more quickly than Sis.

Twenty games, myriad teams and many, many years in between. For decades, Creighton volleyball has sought its first win over Nebraska.

Even as the Bluejays have been as one of the nation’s top programs under coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, they’ve come up short against the Huskers. Despite enough hype built around the game to fill the CHI Health Center to the brim, Booth isn’t losing any sleep over the Huskers.

“We love it, but it’s still a match,” Booth told media members Tuesday. “I spend time preparing for them just as I’ll spend time preparing for Florida State and UNO. … Is it something that consumes me at night? No. Maybe it should.”

She said it’s the kind of match that you tell recruits to envision when they consider either program. A game that’ll draw out of such a large chunk of the volleyball-crazed state that it could shatter NCAA attendance records — even if the match is as lopsided as it has been in years past.

Nebraska is, of course, loaded once again. The nation’s No. 2 team has only been dethroned as the best team in the country because of No. 1 Texas’ strength of schedule. This year will provide as great a challenge as ever for the Bluejays. But Booth has an idea of how her group can survive.

“It’s the same thing that was on all of our scouting reports this weekend,” Booth said. “I think first contacts are probably gonna be the key for both programs. Being in system is gonna be critical.”

The one glaring advantage for the Jays is their schedule. They played a couple of then-Top 25 teams over the weekend in USC and Kentucky. The Wildcats got Creighton out of system more than anyone has to this point.

Nebraska will look to do the same. Booth has kept her eye on the Huskers’ 6-2 rotation while still being prepared for them to haul out a different system. NU has the offensive firepower to have success against the Jays, and CU hasn’t been nearly as consistent defending the net as its opponent has.

Creighton’s offensive parity and attack is its selling point, though. With graduate transfer Jazz Schmidt returning from an undisclosed injury this week, CU will have an extra hitter that it could’ve used this past weekend. Diversifying its attack and providing sophomore Kendra Wait with multiple options is the team’s best chance of winning.

Regardless of whether CU finally earns that win, Booth isn’t going to shy away from continuing to schedule this matchup or others like it. It’s all part of her plan.

“We want to continue to push the envelope in our program,” Booth said. “We’re a top 20 program right now. We got to play top teams.”

Kentucky is a top-five team, Booth said. Creighton took a set from the Wildcats.

“I think we’re in the mix to be playing against any top team in the country,” Booth said.