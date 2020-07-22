SIOUX CITY — Back in early June, the Great Plains Athletic Conference took its first step toward planning for a 2020 fall athletic season. At the time, GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra knew the situation around the Midwest or the country could change.
Since that time, numerous NCAA Division I and Division II conference have made changes to their fall season with some going to conference-only competition or canceling a fall season in general. The NJCAA moved the fall junior college season to the spring.
Even a couple of NAIA conferences are not planning to have a fall athletic season.
Westra and the rest of the GPAC Council of Presidents have kept up with the whole situation. The council has also been sharing information with other NAIA conferences in the Midwest and bouncing ideas off each other.
After collection all of the information, Westra and the council made a decision.
It was the same decision they made in June and that it is the league’s intention to continue to move forward with fall sports for 2020.
“Nothing has changed from June. I think this is just reiterating a checkpoint along the way that we intend to go,” Westra said on Tuesday during a press conference. “People are getting a little anxious. We’ve had a lot of announcements in the last week to two weeks with what’s going on and today’s announcement sends word that our intentions are to play this fall.”
Back in June, the GPAC announced student-athletes may begin practices no earlier than Aug. 15, and the first competition, both conference and non-conference, for all fall sports except for football may begin no earlier than Sept. 5. GPAC football will start no earlier than Sept. 12. All of those follow the same guidelines the NAIA set forth around the same time.
GPAC football will only consist of nine games, all of which will be conference contests. Cross country will have a maximum of seven meets, men’s and women’s soccer can play a maximum of 14 matches and women’s volleyball can set up to 22 dates to play.
But a fall season in the GPAC is not fully set in stone since the NAIA still can make its own decision. In the guidelines the NAIA set forth back in early June, including a threshold goal. The threshold is for about half of the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance from local authorities to return to competition before the season can begin.
For example, NAIA football has 95 participating programs. When half (47) of those programs gain clearance to play, the NAIA football season will begin.
The Red River Athletic Conference and the Cascade Collegiate Conference have both decided to forgo a fall athletic season but the Heart of America Conference announced on Monday that like the GPAC, it plans to move forward with a fall season.
“We still know it is a turbulent time but also one where we feel we are in a good spot here in the Midwest,” Westra said. “We feel locally with the GPAC, we are in a pretty good spot. We don’t know how that will change, if it will change, maybe it could, but we feel right now, all our campuses have come back and said they want students on campus and if we are going to take that step, the next step is to have some athletics to go along with that in a responsible way.”
Former NBA assistant coach David Nurse holds basketball camp in Sioux City
Westra said he has weekly Zoom calls with other conferences in the Midwest such as the North Star Athletic Association, the Heart of America, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, the American Midwest Conference and also the Sooner Athletic Conference in order to share protocols and discuss what the fall season could look like.
Tuesday’s announcement didn’t include any protocol of whether there will be fans in the stands or any requirements if there are fans at events.
Westra said those announcements will come at a later date and the council is talking with each state’s health departments and observing how the IHSAA and IGHSAU is handling the summer baseball and softball seasons.
“August 1 is a date we set out there that we would have some preliminary information on what protocols look like,” Westra said. “We have some time before competition starts. Things can change quickly. There are a lot of checkpoints along the way but I feel confident today that we can make this announcement and move in that direction.
“We have had really robust discussion as you can imagine and it’s a hot topic right now. Wherever we land on that, I hope people understand it’s about the student-athletes. It’s about protecting them, the coaches and our campuses. These are little communities within communities and that has to be taken very seriously.”
The council is also looking at what will happen if an athlete tests positive for COVID-19.
The GPAC is talking with each state’s health departments (Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota) and is also observing how the IHSAA and the IGHSAU are handling the summer baseball and softball seasons.
“That is a big piece of the puzzle now. ... We still have to get all of our ducks in a row with what that looks like,” Westra said. “We have four states within the GPAC, that’s a lot of different opinions. That’s four governors, four legislatures, four health departments.”
Even though there is plenty to work out, Westra feels confident a fall sports season in the GPAC can happen.
“We feel we are still in a spot here in the GPAC that we can move forward responsibly and in a way that is safe and healthy for the student-athletes,” Westra said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do yet. ... This is just merely a checkpoint along the way that we feel confident that we want to say we are moving forward.
“It brings a lot of hope to our student-athletes and campuses and brings a lot of energy to the area. People love GPAC athletics and love our conference so we felt today’s announcement was important.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.