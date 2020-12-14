Creighton tops Nebraska

“Anytime you’re stretching somebody out to the 3-point line, offensive rebounding is a lot about quickness,” CU coach Jim Flanery said. “It’s not necessarily about size.”

The Huskers, whose backcourt is depleted by injuries, started three post players for the second straight game. But that meant one of them had to try to guard 5-9 CU junior Rachael Saunders. She scored five points in the first 1:44 to spark the 9-0 run and finished the half with 11 of her 13.

“If I’m guarding Creighton, I’m probably putting my better defenders on Tatum and Temi,” Flanery said. “But Rachael’s done a really good job of helping us get off to great starts.”

The Jays improved to 2-0 since Rembao returned to the lineup after going through COVID-19 protocol. Flanery said her return has allowed Carda and Saunders to settle into their normal roles and has quickened the Jays’ tempo.

“I thought we played at a good pace offensively, and we did a good job of speeding them up,” he said. “I thought that kind of negated their size.”

Guard Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 18 points, and center Kate Cain added 15.