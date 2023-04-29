CENTRAL CITY – The freshmen on the Nebraska volleyball team showed they are ready to play once the 2023 season begins.

With the Huskers having no seniors on their roster, the youngsters contributed in a big way during their spring match in front of a sellout crowd Saturday in Central City.

They combined for 23 kills in helping Nebraska take a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win over Wichita State in the Bison Activity Dome.

Freshman Harper Murray led the Husker attack with 12 kills while hitting .391, while Andi Jackson added seven and Caroline Jurevicius had three. Freshman setter Bergan Reilly dished out 28 assists.

Laney Choboy had one of the first big plays of the match with a diving save off the court, and then the Huskers won the point.

NU coach John Cook said he liked what he saw out of the freshmen.

“They are very competitive and talented. They are very confident to come in, compete and play as you saw today,” Cook said. “We really didn’t miss a beat putting them in there. I’ve been really impressed with them, and we had five come in January. That shows how much they want to be a part of this and get going right away.”

Sophomore Bekka Allick, who was second on the team with eight kills, said she was impressed with the freshmen.

“They’re studs,” she said. “They don’t mess around. They’re all fun to play with.”

Murray only played in the first two sets, but she made her presence felt. The 6-2 freshmen had five kills in the first and added seven more in the second. She even had three back row kills. Cook said Murray earned her starting spot.

“She’s been really consistent, stat-wise everyday in practice,” Cook said. “She’s been performing well at a high level and has been passing very well. When you play six rotations, you gotta pass. She’s done a great job managing all the skills, and she can get kills for us.”

Cook brought Jackson, Jurevicius and junior Ally Batenhorst in the third set and all contributed. Jackson hit .750 on eight swings, while Jurevicius had some monster attacks for the Huskers. Batenhorst had five kills in the third set. Jackson made presence known late with a block and three kills, including at match point.

Cook played both Reilly and Kennedi Orr at setter during the match to help Nebraska hit .318. Orr only played in the first set and recorded 15 assists to go along with Reilly’s 28 assists. Cook said he was pleased with what the two setters did when they got in and feels there will be competition for the starting spot between the two during the summer when the team trains in Brazil and during preseason practice.

“I thought they both did very well,” Cook said. “We’re trying to run a little faster tempo, and you can see that when it all clicks. They did some good things and had their moments where they struggled a little bit. But this is their second match scrimmaging against someone else. They both had great springs and are competing. It’s going to be a battle for that starting spot.”

On the defense, Lexi Rodriguez led the defense with 12 digs, while Choboy added seven. The Huskers had 45 total digs.

Barbara Koehler led the Shockers with 10 kills, while Izzi Strand chipped in seven and 23 assists.

Cook said overall he liked what he saw from the Huskers in their spring match and thought Wichita State did some good things.

“I thought we both played some good volleyball for spring. I was impressed with some stuff they did, and I thought we did some great things,” Cook said. “We had our moments at times, but it’s our first match, but I liked how we just moved on to the next point and played some consistent volleyball.”

Cook commits about sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium

Nebraska will get an opportunity to play volleyball outside during the college volleyball season.

The “Volleyball Day in Nebraska’ event on Aug. 30 that will take place at Memorial Stadium has sold out.

During the event, the Huskers will play Omaha, and there will be a Wayne State-Nebraska-Kearney match exhibition preceding it.

Cook said he wonders what recruits are going to think when they tell them what’s going on in August.

“We’re telling the kids that we are coming to Central City to play in front of a sell-out crowd with radio, TV, everything, and then a few months later, we’re going to play a stadium match with over 85,000 people,” Cook said. “We’re telling them to come to Nebraska because there’s no place like it. How many of those kids and their families are going to believe that?”

With all that going on, along with playing in front of a sellout crowd in Central City on Saturday, Cook said he wants the players to be thankful.

“All that happened this week, and I told the girls to have an attitude of gratitude about it because this is unbelievable, and no other college program is doing this,” Cook said. “They need to embrace it.”

Nebraska 3, Wichita State 0

Wichita State; 20; 21; 21

Nebraska; 25; 25; 25

WICHITA STATE (Kills-ace-blocks) – Barbara Koehler 10-0-0, Izzi Strand 7-1-0, Sophia Rohling 5-0-4, Brylee Kelly 3-0-1, Emerson Wilford 3-0-1, Morgan Stout 3-2-2, Natalie Foster 2-1-4, Annalie Heliste 1-0-0, Morgan Weber 1-0-0, Katie Galligan 0-0-0, Maddie Wilson 0-0-0, Gabi Maas 0-0-0. Totals 35-4-6.

NEBRASKA (Kills-ace-blocks) – Harper Murray 12-0-1, Bekka Allick 8-0-6, Andi Jackson 7-0-1, Merritt Beason 5-0-0, Ally Batenhorst 5-0-1, Lindsay Krause 4-3-1, Caroline Jurevicius 3-0-2, Maggie Mendelson 3-0-1, Bergan Reilly 1-0-1, Kennedi Orr 1-0-0, Hayden Kubik 1-0-0, Laney Choboy 0-0-0, Maisie Boesiger 0-0-0, Lexi Rodriguez 0-0-0.

SET ASSISTS – WS: Strand 23, Heliste 3, Weber 3, Koehler 1, Stout 1, Maas 1. NEB: Reilly 28, Orr 15, Rodriguez 3, Allick 1.