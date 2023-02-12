The Nebraska baseball team is set to open its season Friday at San Diego.

And this Husker team will certainly have a Grand Island flavor to it this season.

Grand Island natives Shay Schanaman, Cole Evans and Casey Burnham are all on this year’s roster.

Schanaman will be one of seven fifth-year players with the Huskers, while Evans and Burnham will be playing their first season at Nebraska.

Schanaman and Burnham grew up playing on Riverdog teams in their early years and one year on the Hastings bombers. Evans joined them later after he and his family moved in from Omaha to Grand Island. He joined the two on the Grand Island Senior High baseball team in high school, as well as the Home Federal legion baseball teams

Schanaman said he feels it’s going to be fun playing college baseball with Burnham and Evans.

“It’s a full circle with growing up playing baseball with Casey and playing high school ball with Cole,” he said. “Getting back together is a dream, and I think it will be a lot of fun. Hopefully, we can stay healthy and take advantage of the situation.”

Schanaman, who’s been a two-year starting pitcher for the Huskers, has been named captain for the Huskers for the second-straight season. That is something he said is an honor.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “With a lot of new faces last year, it was easy to settle into that role where you can direct guys and they can lean on you. But an honor to be named captain when we have a lot of older guys with a lot of experience. They think I can lead them, well and I’m glad to have their backs. It will be a lot of fun.”

While playing for the Huskers, Schanaman has 25 starts and 28 relief appearances on the mound in the last four years for the Huskers. Schanaman has totaled 181 strikeouts in 177.1 innings, while holding opposing hitters to a .236 batting average. As a freshman in 2019, Schanaman recorded all three saves of his career after making a career-high 19 relief appearances.

This season, he’s going to be coming out of the bullpen. He said he’s looking forward to that challenge.

“It will be different, but I think it will still be a lot of fun,” Schanaman said. “Getting some different looks and being put in different positions to win games. When the game is on the line, I would like to be the guy to get the job done.”

Burnham will head to Nebraska as a graduate student after playing four years at Kansas. He earned an extra year of eligibility because of the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID.

During his days with the Jayhawks, where he finished as a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, Burnham played in 111 games, including 100 starts. He hit .257 with 20 doubles, 30 RBIs, 68 runs and 25 stolen bases.

Burnham said he felt playing at Nebraska made sense to him.

“I thought this was the best opportunity for me to finish out my career of playing baseball,” Burnham said. “I remember thinking if I had an extra year, it would be cool to reunite with Cole and Shay, who are two of my best friends. I got in touch with Nebraska, and they were excited to have me on board. I’m having a blast, and I can’t wait to play baseball with them and for the Huskers.”

Evans, who was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball in 2018-19 and was the Independent co-athlete of the year in 2019, started his baseball career at Creighton. After his first year, he felt he needed a change so he transferred to Parkland Junior College.

While playing for the Cobras, he hit .376 with 28 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs. He also had 94 RBI and 95 runs in 90 games. He was a two-time NJCAA Region 24 All-Region and a MWAC All-Conference first team selection.

Evans, who will play in the outfield this season, said he grew up being a Nebraska fan so he feels playing baseball for the Huskers is a dream come true.

“It’s a really good deal because I’ve been a Husker fan for so long and to play a season with Shay and Casey is going to be a lot of fun,” Evans said. “It’s a cool opportunity for all of us, and I can’t wait for it to get started.”

Schanaman said the goal for the Huskers, who were 23-30 last year, is to win the Big Ten. He said he feels the Huskers need to do a few things for that goal to become a reality.

“I think we have a great shot to win the Big Ten. We want to win the close games and have experience to lean on collectively as a group will be an advantage for us,” Schanaman said. “I like our bunch and we have a good shot at doing that.”

While Burnham and Evans would agree on that, Burnham said there’s really another goal the Huskers want to achieve.

“We want to be consistent and play well every week and hopefully get a chance to host a regional on our home field,” Burnham said. “We have the best fans, and I think they deserve to have a chance at that.”

Nebraska will open with a four-game series at San Diego, starting at 8 p.m. Friday.