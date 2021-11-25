Grand Island resident Carl Brasee to be honored as oldest living Husker football captain

Nebraska’s outgoing senior class will be honored prior to Friday’s season-finale against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.

But they aren’t the only ones who will be recognized.

A former player who stood out for the Huskers in the early 1950s who has lived in Grand Island for the past 64 years will also get a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Carl Brasee will be recognized as the oldest living Husker football captain during the first media timeout of the second quarter.

Brasee’s children — sons Mark and John Brasee and daughter Margret Brasee Loftus — said it is an honor the 90-year old is grateful to receive.

“Dad has been a strong supporter of the university since his playing days,” Mark said. “It was his ability being on a scholarship to be able to get to college. Without a scholarship, he would not have been able to get to college. So he was a tough, driven football player. That’s kind of been reflected in his life.

“He really just appreciates that recognition of supporting the university for almost 70 years now.”

Playing football at Nebraska played a big role in Carl’s life as a young adult.