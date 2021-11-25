Grand Island resident Carl Brasee to be honored as oldest living Husker football captain

Nebraska’s outgoing senior class will be honored prior to Friday’s season-finale against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
But they aren’t the only ones who will be recognized.
A former player who stood out for the Huskers in the early 1950s who has lived in Grand Island for the past 64 years will also get a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.
Carl Brasee will be recognized as the oldest living Husker football captain during the first media timeout of the second quarter.
Brasee’s children — sons Mark and John Brasee and daughter Margret Brasee Loftus — said it is an honor the 90-year old is grateful to receive.
“Dad has been a strong supporter of the university since his playing days,” Mark said. “It was his ability being on a scholarship to be able to get to college. Without a scholarship, he would not have been able to get to college. So he was a tough, driven football player. That’s kind of been reflected in his life.
“He really just appreciates that recognition of supporting the university for almost 70 years now.”
Playing football at Nebraska played a big role in Carl’s life as a young adult.
“His dad passed away when we was about three, so I think this was a big part of his parental help,” Margret said. “These coaches and some of the other players were probably closer for him than they normally are because it became his family and was a big part of him growing up.”
He met a lifelong friend on the football team — Jim Oliver, who was a banker in Grand Island.
Carl grew up in Omaha and was a three-year letterwinner at Omaha Benson, where he was named an all-state offensive tackle. Omaha World-Herald articles called him “rugged” and “the most aggressive tackle in town — big, strong and rough.”
He started for Nebraska’s freshman team before earning three varsity letters from 1950-52 playing both offensive guard and defensive guard or nose tackle.
He also played with some well-known teammates from that era.
“If you go back into the offices at the university, there are a series of photographs of each team photo every year,” Mark said. “In each of those years, Dad and Bobby Reynolds were right next to each other. Freshman year they were in the back row and senior year they were front and center because they were captains together.”
It was a different era, and Carl has shared some of those experiences with his children.
“It was interesting hearing him talk about taking the train to these games. Some of them were long rides away,” John said.
That included road games at Oregon and Penn State during Carl’s career.
Two of his most memorable plays were fumble recoveries.
“The 1950s Oklahoma teams were dominant teams at that time,” Mark said. “In the 1950 game against Oklahoma, Dad made a jarring tackle against Sooner halfback Billy Vessels that caused him to fumble. Dad then recovered the fumble from Vessels. Vessels went on to win the Heisman trophy in 1952.
During Carl’s senior year in 1952, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound captain was awarded the game ball — which sits on his mantle at his home — for recovering a fumble that led to a go-head touchdown at Oregon.
After graduating with distinction with a bachelor of science in agriculture science in 1953, Carl served in the Air Force as a pilot. He spent several years on active duty and then was in the reserves until the early 1960s.
Carl married his wife Karen in 1957, and the couple right away moved to Grand Island. Carl opened an investment office for First Mid America, where he worked until it was sold to Paine Webber in 1983. He was also in the investment business with Paine Webber and Ameritas and also ran Citizens Bank and Trust Company with Karen. Carl and his children continue to lead the community bank located in central Nebraska.
Throughout his life, Nebraska football has continued to play a big part for Carl and his family. He is a season ticket holder for 69 years and has attended nearly every home game since graduating.
“(Nebraska football games) have been a gathering point that brings us together and kept us together over all the years. Going to the games is something that will pull us together,” John said.
Friday’s game will be a special moment for the family gathering in Lincoln.
Mark said some family friends helped research and discover that Carl is indeed the oldest living Husker football captain. He thanks former Husker and Grand Island Senior High graduate Dan Thayer and former Husker Mike Beran for their large roles in helping Carl get his moment in the Husker spotlight.