If Huskers want to accomplish rare feat, they'll have to win 'big man's fight'

Bill Busch predicts it’ll be a “big man’s fight.”

When Nebraska and Rutgers meet on Friday night, the Huskers are expecting a true battle.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has a reputation for building “tough football teams,” and this year’s group is no exception. Searching for its first conference win of the year, Rutgers will be eager to defend its home turf.

But, Nebraska is on the cusp of achieving something it hasn’t done since 2018 — win back-to-back conference games.

The Huskers only managed one Big Ten win last year and sandwiched their conference wins between losses in 2020 and 2019, meaning Nebraska’s wins over Illinois and Michigan State late in the 2018 season stand as the last time it accomplished such a feat. Just under four years later, Nebraska is hopeful it can get back to those winning ways.

Joseph’s first game in charge of the program, a 49-14 blowout loss to Oklahoma, gave no indication that Nebraska was a changed team. It took a 35-21 win over Indiana and a dominant second half to get an element of belief back in the building.

“If you were on this team, and you lost nine straight, would you think you could win every game? It's human nature to doubt yourself so we talked to them about not doubting themselves,” Joseph said Wednesday. “We do have high expectations for them, but for now I think they are in a good place mentally right now. I think they are turning over a new leaf and just a sense of, 'We did it.’”

In particular, Nebraska’s defense looked like a brand-new unit in the win over Indiana. After allowing 233.5 rush yards per game to begin the year, Nebraska surrendered just 67 yards on the ground to Indiana.

Those improvements will be tested in a different way this week as Indiana’s pass-heavy offense gives way to a run-oriented Rutgers attack. The Scarlet Knights have struggled to throw the ball this season — their 161.2 passing yards per game ranks No. 117 nationally out of 131 schools.

That level of passing inefficiency is the result of a three-man quarterback rotation. Sophomore Evan Simon has played a lead role as the team’s starter, but he doesn’t have the same level of dual-threat ability as Rutgers’ other quarterbacks. Sophomore Gavin Wimsatt was an efficient runner in Rutgers’ first three games but has not played since due to injury.

And the third man in the equation, Noah Vedral, is a familiar face for some of his former teammates at Nebraska. Vedral started the entire 2021 season for Rutgers but missed his team’s first four games this season with injury. After making a late cameo with four rushes against Ohio State last week, Vedral could play an even bigger factor in the game plan against Nebraska.

“We had a specific plan for Noah in that game, things that we felt he could do,” said Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. “Part of working his way back to being full-go is the games; it’s literally practice, rehab and the games. I think he’s getting better so hopefully pretty soon he’ll be back to being able to do everything he’s capable of.”

While Vedral played for Nebraska before his time at Rutgers, there are two Huskers who experienced the exact opposite. Busch worked as Rutgers’ defensive backs coach from 2016-17 under former head coach Chris Ash, while senior tight end Travis Vokolek played the first two years of his career at Rutgers in 2017-18.

"It will be a fun trip back to New Jersey, and it is something that I have been looking forward to for a while,” Vokolek said. “I know a couple of guys on the team. A lot of them are gone now that I was close with (because they) either graduated or transferred out. I have been in touch with those guys that we are going to see Friday and I’ve been talking a little trash with them.”

While Busch will have his hands full with Rutgers’ quarterback runs, the Huskers are also expecting to go up against a stout run defense on the other side of the field. Rutgers currently has the No. 18 run defense nationally with an average of 95.6 yards allowed per game, while NU running back Anthony Grant is averaging 120 yards per game individually.

As such, keep an eye on whether Nebraska’s offensive line can move the line of scrimmage backward, or whether Rutgers’ run-stoppers can slow down Grant’s electric rushing ability. With Teddy Prochazka done for the season and Turner Corcoran ejected last week, four Husker linemen (Broc Bando, Ethan Piper, Hunter Anthony and Brant Banks) played a season-high number of snaps.

“I think they (the offensive line) are doing a great job of run blocking right now,” Joseph said. “We have to work on our pass protection, but I think when you shuffle them in and out you’ve got to get your best five on the field. Right now is not where we want them at, but they are getting better every day in practice.”

For all of the progress Nebraska made from its win last Saturday, more wins are needed to keep the momentum flowing. Around Nebraska’s practice facility, there’s a growing sense of belief, especially in a season where the Big Ten West is ripe for the taking.

Some of Joseph’s changes are already taking root. Other changes still need more time to foster.

But, overall, this is a different Nebraska team than the one that started the season.

And is this version of Nebraska up for a big man’s fight?

"I saw it in the bye week — they bought in what we asked them to do, to play fast,” Joseph said. “The defense really turned everything over the way they started playing, and you could see the swag coming back to them. You're talking about some kids that have been beat down for three or four years now, now they won a game, see how they can do it, and are gonna get better every week."