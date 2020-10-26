Adrian Martinez embraces Huskers' two-quarterback system

If nothing else came out of Nebraska’s loss at Ohio State, one aspect of it was a hit: The two-quarterback system with Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.

It was productive and smooth, NU coach Scott Frost said, in part because of the players’ character and their affinity for one another.

There is no friction between the two guys, Frost said, and because they’re two of the best players on the team, they’re both going to play — sometimes in the same formation.

Martinez had 182 total yards. McCaffrey had 142, averaging 10.14 yards per attempt.

“Two good players who are good people, too, who are friends,” Frost said. “I think they’re both rooting for each other, pulling for each other. And there’s a lot of situations where having both of them on the field gives us some of our best players out there.”

“Luke and I, I think we really make a great team,” Martinez said. “We’re going to continue to build on that the rest of the year. We’re comfortable with that. We just want to win at the end of the day.”

One area Frost wants to see improvement: Ball security. Martinez (one) and McCaffrey (two) accounted for all three fumbles at Ohio State, and Martinez’s fumble was returned for a touchdown.