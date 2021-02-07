After long layoff, Rutgers shakes off the rust to beat Nebraska women

Playing a game for the first time in 36 days, Rutgers senior guard Texia Mack went off for a career-high 26 points to lead the Scarlet Knights to a 78-62 win against Nebraska on Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Rutgers had eight straight games postponed due to COVID-19 problems in its program and hadn’t played since a Jan. 3 loss against Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights improved to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten.

Including Thursday’s loss against Penn State, Nebraska (9-7, 7-6 Big Ten) lost twice to unranked team during this week’s East Coast road trip.

In the Scarlet Knights’ return to competition their trademark great defense was still there from the start.

Rutgers created a lot of offense with its relentless pressure and trapping defense. Rutgers had 13 steals and forced 19 turnovers. Rutgers scored 19 points off of turnovers, while Nebraska scored 10 points off of turnovers.

Nebraska never led in the game. Rutgers took control with an 11-0 run in the first quarter for a 15-4 lead just four minutes into the game.