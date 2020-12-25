Another second-half lapse sends Husker hoops to fourth loss in past five games

The Wolverines led by as many as 13 with a little more than 11 minutes to go, before Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) rallied behind McGowens to get within four with 6:20 still to play.

McGowens scored all 15 of his points in the second half, added three steals and four rebounds. But after his free throws got NU within 64-60, Michigan outscored the Huskers 12-5 over the next five minutes to regain control.

Nebraska had a small Christmas Day cheering section as more than a dozen family members of players and coaches were allowed into PBA for the first time this season. They watched from the 100 level opposite the team benches.

Michigan had a cheering section too: its vocal bench of about 30 players and staffers that made noise throughout the game and especially when the Wolverines got rolling to start the second half.