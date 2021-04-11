Assistants feel urgency to boost Scott Frost, Huskers

“What’s going to be good enough is, at the end of the day, if the scoreboard shows we’ve got one more point than the other team. That’s when it’s good enough.”

Tuioti’s extended comments last Wednesday echoed a vibe from many Nebraska assistants, all of whom have talked to the media this spring. There’s a sense of urgency, and even a desire to protect and support Frost, the boss who believes in them as a staff. The boss who, because he played in the program and grew up in the state, receives more support — and in some cases, more personal, pointed criticism — than previous coaches.

“Last year, as coaches, I don’t think, as a collective staff, we did a great job assisting and doing our job, so we’re putting that on us and we’re not going to blame Coach Frost on everything,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said of the staff’s work, particularly on special teams. Beckton, who followed Frost to NU from Central Florida, questioned whether assistants put forth their “best effort” in 2020.

“The tempo has been set,” Beckton said. “From Day 1 in our special teams meetings, we’re going to be better there. Same thing on offense — we’re going to be better. Defensively, we’re going to be better. And if we’re not — we’re going to demand it out of them. Every single day. We’re going to make them do it again.