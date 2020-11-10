Big plays not looming large in Nebraska's arsenal

Running back Dedrick Mills is averaging just three yards per carry this season, a considerable drop from the 5.21 yards per carry he averaged last season. Lubick said Mills has played well thus far in 2020 — including as a pass blocker — and needs more touches.

“We’ve played two darn good defenses,” Lubick said. “That’s a challenge, and we’ve got to rise up to that challenge and gain yards and score points and win the game despite that. Dedrick specifically? Just keep giving him the rock. Because sometimes, as the game goes on, those two- and three-yard gains turn into six-, seven-yard gains. He’s one of those guys, too, who gets better as a game goes on. Because he’s going to bring it every single snap.”

Finding a way to get the ball to sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson is important, too, Lubick said. When a reporter, appreciating the complexity of an offensive scheme, said it couldn’t necessarily be as simple as handing the ball to Robinson, Lubick, underlining just how poorly Nebraska has used him this season, said it kind of is.

“What you said is stuff that we can do, and we’ve got to do more,” Lubick said. “As far as carries, just different things. Giving him the ball in stuff he does well. And he does a lot of things well.”