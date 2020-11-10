Big plays not looming large in Nebraska's arsenal

Matt Lubick called it a good question that lacks an easy answer.
How does Nebraska’s offensive coordinator help create big plays?
In 2020, the Huskers have just two plays of 30 yards or longer. That’s tied with Iowa and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes and Badgers have ball control, grind-it-out styles. Nebraska’s spread, no-huddle system is supposed to be fast and full throttle.
So what gives?
“A lot of big plays are made when you might call a routine play that’s designed to get six, seven yards and guys break tackles,” Lubick said. “So continuing to get the ball in playmakers’ hands.”
NU needs to take better advantage of what a defense gives the Huskers in coverage looks, too, Lubick said, specifically attacking a coverage that coaches see on film as a weakness. Nebraska needs to take more “shots” in the passing game — Lubick said the Huskers took far more of them against Northwestern than they did against Ohio State.
“When we have the chance to make the one-on-one catches and the big throw, we’ve got to make it,” Lubick said. “A big part of big plays for us, too, is in the run game.”
In each of Scott Frost’s first two years at Nebraska, his team ranked in the Big Ten’s top five for runs of 20 and 30 yards. This season, NU has two in two games. Both came from quarterbacks.
Running back Dedrick Mills is averaging just three yards per carry this season, a considerable drop from the 5.21 yards per carry he averaged last season. Lubick said Mills has played well thus far in 2020 — including as a pass blocker — and needs more touches.
“We’ve played two darn good defenses,” Lubick said. “That’s a challenge, and we’ve got to rise up to that challenge and gain yards and score points and win the game despite that. Dedrick specifically? Just keep giving him the rock. Because sometimes, as the game goes on, those two- and three-yard gains turn into six-, seven-yard gains. He’s one of those guys, too, who gets better as a game goes on. Because he’s going to bring it every single snap.”
Finding a way to get the ball to sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson is important, too, Lubick said. When a reporter, appreciating the complexity of an offensive scheme, said it couldn’t necessarily be as simple as handing the ball to Robinson, Lubick, underlining just how poorly Nebraska has used him this season, said it kind of is.
“What you said is stuff that we can do, and we’ve got to do more,” Lubick said. “As far as carries, just different things. Giving him the ball in stuff he does well. And he does a lot of things well.”
