Bill Moos says 'The milk has been spilled' when it comes to fall football

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said on Thursday that the “door has been closed” on any hope for a fall football season in the Big Ten after the Huskers’ interest in playing an alternate schedule of its own choosing was shut down by the conference.
“Football will definitely be after the first of the year,” Moos said.
The league — including NU — is now turning its focus to a football season that will start sometime in 2021, potentially in January. Moos is on a committee that oversees scheduling of the potential season. Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez is the chair of the committee.
Moos was bullish on playing a fall season, so the winter start isn’t nearly as appetizing to him or Nebraska’s leaders. A plan that centers on playing games around domed stadiums in the Midwest would deny Nebraska and other schools of home games even as the Big Ten is able to recover at least some of its TV revenue money. There is “no perfect plan,” Moos said.
“But our players want to play, our coaches want to coach, and our fans want to watch,” Moos said, noting that if NU hosted a January home football game, fans would be willing to attend inside Memorial Stadium.
The dome idea, Moos said, is somewhat predicated on the NBA’s true bubble in Orlando.
“The NBA is playing in a non-traditional season, in a bubble, with no fans,” Moos said. “And to date, nobody cares. Their TV ratings are terrible.”
Moos’ concern is that, if the ACC, Big 12 and SEC play their fall football seasons as planned, “the country will have had its fill of college football by January.”
“And now we’re supposed to come in and keep them excited,” Moos said. “I don’t know if that’s possible. But the players can play and the coaches can coach. That part is good.”
A later start, Moos said, may not accommodate players who want to get picked in the 2021 NFL draft, and wouldn’t allow enough recovery time for injuries. The NCAA Division I Council is proposing a free year of eligibility for student-athletes regardless of how much or little football they play in the truncated 2020/2021 season.
Moos said athletic directors met with Big Ten coaches to discuss the kind of model the league wants to use for winter.
“The milk has been spilled, and it can’t go back in the carton,” Moos said. “There won’t be fall football. Now what can we do? When can we play? How many games? Who do we play? Where do we play? That’s occupying all of our time.”
The Big Ten may not have a plan until mid-September, Moos said.
More notes from a 45-minute chat with Moos:
n While Nebraska expects a potential $100 million hit to its athletic budget if no football is played, Moos does not anticipate cutting any sports programs.
“They’re all solid, they’re great coaches, wonderful student-athletes, we’ll protect them all the way,” Moos said. “If we’re in this same situation in another year to the degree we are now, maybe not. But I’ve never cut a program, and I hope I can finish my career without ever having to do that.”
NU executed a 10% budget cut at the end of June, laying off several long-time employees. Moos said Nebraska is “exploring a variety of options with some hard decisions ahead” for future cuts.
n Moos expects the NCAA to have a strong, workable plan for men’s and women’s college basketball this winter. The season is set to begin in early November — with practice beginning in late September — although reports have suggested the start of the season could be moved back for a bubble-type environment between Thanksgiving and January.
“That’s where their revenue comes from,” Moos said. “They had no March Madness last year, and the NCAA needs that to pay their bills — and to pay us. So it makes sense on the basketball side. And they’ve got a little bit more breathing room. Not a lot. How it’s going to shape up or look is still to be decided.”
n NU hired two more sports psychologists — despite a hiring freeze — to help student-athletes work through the difficulties of losing a fall season. Moos said his own son, Ben, is processing his own emotions after the Pac-12 ended its football season, as well. Ben is an outside linebacker at California.