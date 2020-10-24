Bizarre scene yields familiar results for Nebraska vs. Ohio State

The Huskers (0-1) started the game with a spark: A four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive highlighted by McCaffrey — at running back — weaving 47 yards in and round Ohio State defenders. One Buckeye scribe in the press box didn’t know who McCaffrey was. After nine carries for 87 yards, four pass completions for 55 yards and one reception, he won’t be a mystery to anyone.

“I’ve been telling everyone that our two quarterbacks are two of our best players on our football team, and that certainly played out today,” Frost said. “Both played well.”

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the best-known quantity in the league, answered with a sublime, elite performance. He answered NU’s touchdown drive immediately with one of his own, converting a key fourth down in the process. Fields smoothly operated the rest of the way, completing 20 of 21 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Though he was sacked three times, he consistently eluded NU’s pass rush with smart scrambles. His only incompletion was a dropped touchdown. When Nebraska stuffed OSU’s run game early, Fields and his top two receivers — Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — simply did the work themselves.

“Justin Fields is going to be a first-round (NFL) draft pick,” NU inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “You saw what we saw. He’s making throws that guys on Sundays make.”