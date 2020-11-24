Blackshirts 'have the right players' to compete with physical Big Ten teams, Chinander says

Nebraska’s struggles against physical running teams in the Big Ten continue to be prominent, especially against the Wisconsins and Iowas of the league.
Those issues date to the program’s arrival to the Big Ten in 2011 when the Huskers were transitioning from the Big 12 where defensive players were recruited to handle the spread-them-out offenses.
Just last year, Iowa rushed for 225 yards (7.3 per rush) in a 27-24 win, and Wisconsin rolled up 320 yards (7.1) on the ground in a 37-21 victory.
And now a week after allowing two Illinois players to rush north of 100 yards, the Huskers must regroup for Iowa, Friday’s opponent in Iowa City.
Are the Huskers getting the players they need to slow down those teams?
“Are we exactly where we want to be? Probably not, but you can’t blame the players saying we don’t have the right players, because that’s not an excuse,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said after Tuesday’s practice. “We have the right players, we have good players, we have good kids.”
The coaches need to get the players ready to play football and find a way to help the players get better at their assignments, Chinander added.
“Do we always want to recruit more guys and more talent? Absolutely,” he said. “But we need to get this done with the people we have in the program right now.”
Youth curve on offense
Matt Lubick said there were inconsistencies across the board during the Huskers’ 41-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday.
Some of that stems from an offense that continues to work in a lot of young players. NU had a redshirt freshman at quarterback, two freshmen lining up at running back and multiple first- or second-year players at wideout Saturday.
It’s a work in progress, Nebraska’s first-year offensive coordinator said.
“Are they getting thrown into the fire a little bit more before they’re ready? I don’t know,” Lubick said. “At the end of the day our opponents don’t care if we’re playing freshmen or seniors, and so they got to be ready to play.”
Lubick said it’s important for coaches to simplify teaching and boost a young man’s confidence.
“(The) attitude’s been good,” he said. “It says a lot about those guys, and they want to work. They want to get better.”
Manning update
Speaking of first-year offensive players, junior wide receiver Omar Manning missed his third game of the season Saturday, but coaches remain optimistic that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound will be able to help the team this season.
“The biggest thing with him is we’ve got to get him healthy,” Lubick said. “That’s kind of a day-to-day situation. He was making a lot of progress, he just had some health setbacks.”
Manning was not on the sideline during the Penn State game on Nov. 14, but he was at Memorial Stadium on Saturday cheering on his teammates.
Growth at wideout
Levi Falck is a first-year Husker receiver, but the senior grad transfer also is one of the team’s most-experienced options after playing in 24 games at South Dakota from 2016-19.
Falck said he has seen “huge improvement” from the freshmen in the wide receiver room while also speaking to the challenges for first-year players.
“I think after being in college football for a long time, I think that might be the hardest position to step in, especially as a true freshman,” said Falck, who hauled in a touchdown against Illinois. “There’s a lot of details to playing wide receiver that you might not notice by just watching the game.”
There are multiple blocking responsibilities for certain plays and coverages, and receivers must learn to run routes based on different coverages, Falck said.
“It’s difficult, especially for true freshmen, but they’re getting a lot better,” he added.
True freshmen Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming and Alante Brown have seen the field this season.
No QB/WR rhythm concerns
For the third straight week, Nebraska has an open competition at quarterback between junior Adrian Martinez, who started the first two games, and freshman Luke McCaffrey, who has started the past two contests.
Though it is unclear who is getting the bulk of practice reps with the No. 1 unit this week, any sharing of reps could prevent QBs from building a rhythm with the wideouts.
But Falck doesn’t see it that way.
“I think that kind of seems like it would be difficult, but we’ve had a lot of practices,” Falck said. “That just means a lot of reps with both of those quarterbacks. At this point you really notice a difference.
“They’re both pretty similar and they’re both very talented, so I know all of us receivers have confidence in either one of those guys.”
