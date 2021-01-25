Clutch threes, defense help Nebraska women win another close game

The Nebraska women’s basketball team made three three-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally for a 57-53 victory against Illinois on Monday in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska’s offense really struggled at times. The Huskers didn’t score during the final four minutes of the second quarter. And then Nebraska didn’t make a field goal for the final four minutes of the game.
But the Huskers clamped down another opponent on defense. And Nebraska played defense until the end, with the Huskers getting two steals in the final 11 seconds of the game to prevent any chance for an Illini comeback.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams agreed that it was an ugly win. But what matters most is the Huskers have won three of its past four games to improve to 8-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten.
“We’ll take it any way we can possible get it,” said Williams on the Husker Sports Network.
“To only score 57 points but still come out with a win I think that shows our commitment on the defensive end. I thought we got some good stops when we needed to, and that’s how we were able to come out of here with an ugly win.”
Illinois’ losing streak is seven games, beginning with an earlier loss against Nebraska on Dec. 10.
It was another close win for the Huskers, who are rarely going to score enough to blow a team out but have already proven three times this season they can play good enough defense to pull an upset.
Each of Nebraska’s six league wins have been by eight points or fewer.
Sam Haiby led the Husker with 22 points, including 12 of Nebraska’s 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Haiby also had a steal and made two free throws in the final 10 seconds of the game.
Freshman Annika Stewart added 12 points, including two big three-pointers early in the fourth quarter.
Ruby Porter scored a season-high 11 points with three three-pointers. Porter started her third straight game due to an injury to Isabelle Bourne.
While Nebraska is still playing without Bourne, its second-leading scorer, the Huskers had two more players available than it last game and now have nine that can play.
MiCole Cayton, a graduate transfer from California, played for the first time this season. She didn’t play the first 12 games of the season because she was recovering from offseason knee surgery.
And Kendall Coley, who graduated from high school two weeks ago and joined the Huskers last week, was in uniform for the first time. She only had a few days of practice with the Huskers and did not play.
Illinois led 40-38 to start the fourth quarter.
The Huskers rallied by going 3-for-7 beyond the arc in the final quarter. Haiby made one early in the quarter, and then Stewart made three-pointers 40 seconds apart to put the Huskers up 49-46 with six minutes left. Nebraska never trailed again.
Stewart shot threes at a high percentage in the first four games of the season, but had made just one three over the past five games. Williams was really happy for Stewart.
“She’s just stayed with it and continued to work,” Williams said.
Cayton entered the game midway through the first quarter and played 19 minutes. She finished with three points. Cayton had a steal with 11 seconds remaining when Nebraska’s lead was just one point, and her three throw a few seconds helped seal the win.
“I thought all game (Cayton) had done her job defensively just to put pressure and cause a little bit of concern for their ball handlers, and it paid off right there at the end of the game,” Williams said. “It was just a really good first outing for her.”
Aaliyah Nye led the Illini with a career-high 15 points and was the only Illinois player in double figures.
Nebraska will continue it stretch of games against teams in the bottom part of the league standings against Wisconsin on Thursday.