Clutch threes, defense help Nebraska women win another close game

The Nebraska women’s basketball team made three three-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally for a 57-53 victory against Illinois on Monday in Champaign, Illinois.

Nebraska’s offense really struggled at times. The Huskers didn’t score during the final four minutes of the second quarter. And then Nebraska didn’t make a field goal for the final four minutes of the game.

But the Huskers clamped down another opponent on defense. And Nebraska played defense until the end, with the Huskers getting two steals in the final 11 seconds of the game to prevent any chance for an Illini comeback.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams agreed that it was an ugly win. But what matters most is the Huskers have won three of its past four games to improve to 8-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten.

“We’ll take it any way we can possible get it,” said Williams on the Husker Sports Network.

“To only score 57 points but still come out with a win I think that shows our commitment on the defensive end. I thought we got some good stops when we needed to, and that’s how we were able to come out of here with an ugly win.”

Illinois’ losing streak is seven games, beginning with an earlier loss against Nebraska on Dec. 10.