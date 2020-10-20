Dicaprio Bootle goes from being a 'nobody' to a Husker captain

LINCOLN — Dicaprio Bootle didn’t know why he was a “nobody.”

Maybe it was his height. Maybe it was his weight. But he wasn’t getting the big-time scholarship offers he wanted as a high schooler growing up in Miami.

“I don’t really know why that was,” the Nebraska cornerback said Monday. “I just knew that I was gonna keep working and let it happen, put it all in God’s hands and let it work for me.”

Bootle was discovered at a satellite camp in Miami. He went because Rutgers coaches were attending it, and they had expressed interest in him.

Bootle clocked a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, which turned the heads of more than just Rutgers’ coaches. A flurry of offers came in for Bootle, but one rose to the top.

Nebraska.

“I was nobody,” he said. “I mean, I came in 2016, nobody really gave me a chance. ... I had to wait my turn, I had to sit down and understand that there were guys that were here before me. There are guys that were a little more seasoned before me.”

He redshirted his freshman year and made contributions on the scout team. Then he appeared in all 12 games as a cornerback in 2017.