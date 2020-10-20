Dicaprio Bootle goes from being a 'nobody' to a Husker captain

LINCOLN — Dicaprio Bootle didn’t know why he was a “nobody.”
Maybe it was his height. Maybe it was his weight. But he wasn’t getting the big-time scholarship offers he wanted as a high schooler growing up in Miami.
“I don’t really know why that was,” the Nebraska cornerback said Monday. “I just knew that I was gonna keep working and let it happen, put it all in God’s hands and let it work for me.”
Bootle was discovered at a satellite camp in Miami. He went because Rutgers coaches were attending it, and they had expressed interest in him.
Bootle clocked a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, which turned the heads of more than just Rutgers’ coaches. A flurry of offers came in for Bootle, but one rose to the top.
Nebraska.
“I was nobody,” he said. “I mean, I came in 2016, nobody really gave me a chance. ... I had to wait my turn, I had to sit down and understand that there were guys that were here before me. There are guys that were a little more seasoned before me.”
He redshirted his freshman year and made contributions on the scout team. Then he appeared in all 12 games as a cornerback in 2017.
He broke out during his sophomore year in 2018 when he ranked ninth in the country with 15 pass breakups. He also posted 39 tackles and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Bootle said that success came from being a student of the game.
“Getting to go against great teammates and receivers like Stanley Morgan, JD Spielman and the rest of those guys,” he said in October 2018. “Really being around (defensive backs coach Travis) Fisher a lot, picking his brain, getting the knowledge that he has and having him be hard on me as a coach and just working me every day and continuing to work with me. All that type of stuff is contributing to my success right now.”
Bootle again started at corner in 2019 but also filled in at safety when injuries depleted depth.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said during the offseason that Bootle is a rare defender who can slide between safety and corner. He performed an “unbelievable act of selflessness” by changing positions late in 2019, Chinander said.
“I just continue to come in every day and try to work hard — be a (role) model to everybody,” Bootle said Monday. “No matter where you start, you can always work hard and try to get yourself up out of whatever situation that you’re in.”
He flew under the radar as a high school recruit, but now he’s a team captain.
“It means a lot to me to know that the guys respect me in that way,” Bootle said. “Over the years I paid my dues just being here.”
Frost said Monday that all five captains have done a good job leading.
“There are a lot of times this offseason where the coaches haven’t been able to be involved and the players had to step up and do a lot of things,” he said.
And this is the case for Bootle. His final season of college football is clearly not what he expected amid the ongoing pandemic. He said he and the defensive backs tried to make the most of it when the season was in jeopardy and the team wasn’t practicing. They did so by waking up early and lifting, conditioning or working their technique three to five times per day.
“We’d rather be disappointed than not ready,” Bootle said. “So we just continued to work and work and work day in, day out.”
Bootle is excited to get back and play Ohio State this week. Maybe things will feel the same for Bootle in his last season, even with the added responsibilities.
“We just got to count down the days,” he said.
