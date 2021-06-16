Early workouts encouraging to Hoiberg

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg expressed optimism about the 2021-22 team based upon what he’s seen during early offseason workouts during a Big Red Blitz stop Wednesday at the Bosselman Conference Center.

The Huskers have been focusing on the basics over the first two weeks, but even that has fueled excitement as Hoiberg enters his third season in Lincoln.

“I really like our group,” Hoiberg said. “We didn’t really have this opportunity last year to have an offseason, so to be able to work with our guys, this is a lot of fundamental skillwork, which is pretty much going to be the whole month of June. Once July hits we’ll start to do more team workouts and some team activities.

“But right now, everything is based on footwork, passing, a lot of shooting — a lot of the issues we had last year, trying to hopefully get a head start on what was a big problem for us last year, the turnovers. ... I love the mentality of our guys. Every one of them to a man is coming in and getting extra work in in the evenings (and) afternoons with our (graduate assistants) and managers. It’s been a fun group to be around.”

Hoiberg said the veterans returning provide a strong nucleus to be surrounded by a highly-rated recruiting class.