First test for Eric Chinander, Blackshirts is a real doozy

LINCOLN — Fundamentally, Erik Chinander is a teacher. His subject is football, his classroom is a field 120 yards long and he’s being graded by millions of Nebraska fans just as closely as he grades his players. The man is a teacher, and he’s experienced the roller coaster of the last six months like most educators.
The joys and frustrations of Zoom meetings, for starters.
Chinander, talking to the media Tuesday for the first time since March, had a lot of those online sessions in the first part of the pandemic.
“With kids, it’s trying to keep them involved, trying to keep them focused on scheme and structure,” Chinander said.
As the summer progressed and America’s collective understanding of COVID-19 improved, the Zoom sessions became players gathering on their own to work out and lift, which progressed to players and coaches meeting for film study, leading to where Chinander is now — working fundamentals on the field.
Weeks and weeks of that, as Nebraska first sat in limbo about whether it would play a fall season at all before the Big Ten on Sept. 16 approved a nine-game slate. Since then, NU has been waiting for padded practices to begin Sept. 30, when the Big Ten is set to deliver all of the daily antigen test kits to league schools.
“Getting the coverage pieces right, getting the rush lanes fixed,” Chinander said. “Just detail stuff that sometimes shouldn’t get glossed over. ... When we go out and get to run those calls against our offense in pads and scrimmages and game situations, hopefully all that information that we’ve given them will be retained. Once they go out and make an error, at least they’ll be able to say, ‘Oh yeah you did tell me that one time.’”
Chinander said Scott Frost has a plan for helping the Huskers ramp up the physicality without overwhelming the roster. Frost, along with his chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, have had to dedicate a good chunk of their time in recent months to these big-picture, pandemic-laced questions of testing protocols, player health and, of course, meeting after meeting after meeting with Big Ten coaches and league officials about when, and if, the conference was going to attempt a football season.
While Chinander helps enforce the protocols as needed, his dial is tuned more specifically beneath the vast Big Ten bureaucracy. Frost, not a micromanager of his assistants, grants Chinander broad latitude to oversee a defense that has improved in each of the last two seasons, but still ranks far below the Big Ten’s elite units.
NU ranked 13th in yards per carry allowed last season. It ranked 11th in points allowed. NU was tied for sixth in takeaways with 21, but Frost’s program vision and Chinander’s goal is to create at least two, and preferably three, per game.
It’s possible — perhaps even likely — Nebraska will start seven seniors in 2020, and all 11 starters could be upperclassmen. But the basic nature of reporters’ questions Tuesday — how to stop the run, how to generate a better pass rush — speaks to the status of the defense. The Blackshirts fell three years ago and still haven’t fully pulled themselves off the canvas.
Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann talked broadly about culture over concrete aims when he was asked about season goals.
“Be focused, be energized, be assignment-driven, force turnovers,” Domann said. “Raising the bar, raising the standard. We’ve got to continue to emphasize that, personally and as a unit, just always pushing ourselves.”
Domann mentioned energy, too. Getting excited about the game and sustaining that excitement day after day, practice after practice.
Chinander said he’s been running around during workouts trying to jump-start that process now so players are in the habit once they walk into an empty Horseshoe on Oct. 24 to play Ohio State. The Big Ten isn’t likely to allow more than family to attend games, so players won’t be able to use a cheering or hostile crowd as motivation.
“It’s going to be bring your own juice a little bit, bring your own energy,” Chinander said. “So we need to get that going now. Not just our guys, but the whole conference. They’re not going to be used to playing in empty stadiums, especially at Nebraska, whether we’re on the road or we’re at home.”
Mindset. Motivation. Visual reps and scheme memorization. Nebraska has had all the time it could ever want — and then some — to cover the intangibles. It’s like those enrichment exercises kids had to do in the spring in lieu of quizzes and tests for actual grades.
If there’s any small consolation to waiting for the semester’s first exam, Chinander has been able to watch a little football — including high school games on live streams — and he can ask coaches in leagues that have already played how not to prepare for a season.
“I would have loved to play a month ago,” Chinander said. “Not being the first ones to play gave us a little bit of an advantage to talk to people and find out how practices work, what didn’t work and what did.”
At least the players are back in his meeting room and in his classroom on the field. Personal connection counts, whether it’s reading or football.
“Leadership is a contact sport,” Chinander said. “Not being able to touch those guys, hug ‘em, and just be with those guys every day was the hard part.”
