Jay Moore returned to Riverside Golf Club Friday for the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Nebraska Greats Golf Classic presented by First State Bank.
Moore, who has the reputation of being a very good golfer, was also there for the Tom Dinsdale Amateur Classic in June.
“I know it was one of the windiest weekends I’ve ever played golf,” Moore said. “I think Sunday was by far the windiest round. I think it was constantly 30 miles per hour and gusting up to 50, so my 78 didn’t seem so bad that day.”
Moore shot 78 both days that weekend to finish with a 156 and in the middle of the championship flight. But while he’s a good golfer, Moore is better known as a former Husker defensive end who harassed opposing quarterbacks from 2003 until 2006.
He ended his career in the top 10 all-time at Nebraska in tackles for losses with 38, including 17 as a senior. He had 12 sacks for his career, with six coming his senior season.
The Elkhorn native knows a little about playing defense. His playing history gives some weight to his opinion when he’s asked about the Husker defense under Scott Frost.
Moore said what the Blackshirts need the most is that edge rusher to pressure the quarterback. He said the Huskers haven’t really had that since Randy Gregory, who finished his college career in 2014.
“They have to find that edge rusher at that outside linebacker position so they can dictate protections with the offensive line and how they do some things,” Moore said. “They need a guy like Caleb Tanner to step up. I think he’s a guy in his third year, he’ll be more comfortable and able to understand his role.
“I always say at outside linebacker your most important role is rushing the passer. If you can do that, you can kind of get away with being halfway mediocre at everything else. So you got to find that edge guy that can flat out rush the passer.”
The Huskers lost three NFL signees up front on the defensive line from last year. Twins Carlos Davis (Pittsburgh) and Khalil Davis (Tampa Bay) were both drafted while nose tackle Darrion Daniels signed with San Francisco.
Meanwhile, the Huskers lost spring drills because of the coronavirus which shut them down in mid March after just two days of practices.
Now the Huskers are in what is being called a mini camp leading up to the real workouts that start the first week of August with, hopefully, a season to follow in September.
“There’s only so much you can do working against just dummies and blocking sleds,” Moore said. “Those guys need to do one-on-ones against offensive linemen. When they get into training camp they’ll slap the pads on. That’s how you play. You can only do so much against the tackling dummies.
“They’ll have some work to do to catch up on both sides of the ball.”
They key, Moore said, is to be physical up front.
“You just have to learn to play physical,” he said. “This team can only get more physical. Hopefully they can make up some ground.”
The Huskers don’t return much experience up front on defense. Senior Ben Stille is certainly the most experienced. Junior Damion Daniels has played some at nose tackle the past two seasons.
Deontre Thomas has also seen some action. Sophomore Casey Rogers got on the field some last season as did Ty Robinson during his redshirt season.
“There are some young guys that you don’t know much about,” Moore said. “They’ll probably have to get some reps. There are a lot of unknowns. That’s why it’s tough. Defensively you’re only as good as the D-line is. They definitely have their work cut out for them.”
The linebacker spot may have come up short a year ago. With the talent that was on the defensive line, it would seem the Husker rushing defense would have been better.
But the linebackers didn’t seem to fill the holes and make the plays they needed to make.
Tom Rudd knows a little about linebackers. He played at Nebraska from 1972 to 1974 and was All-Big Eight with 112 tackles as a senior.
His sons, Barrett (2001-2004) and Bo (2004-2007), also played linebacker for the Huskers.
“Barrett and Bo kind of followed along playing the linebacker spot,” said Tom Rudd, who also golfed in the Nebraska Greats Foundation Classic on Friday. “I’m awfully proud of them. They did very well. As a family we got a lot of tackles so I’m pretty proud of that.”
Barrett, who is the all-time leading tackler at Nebraska and spent eight seasons in the NFL, is now the middle linebacker coach for the Huskers.
“Barrett is really looking forward to having the opportunity to coach them and help them improve,” Tom said. “There’s a lot of talent there.”
Will Honas and Collin Miller return from last season. Those two may be pushed by redshirt freshman Nick Henrich and sophomore walk-on Luke Reimer. Incoming freshman Keyshawn Green and JCO transfer Eteva Mauga Clements could also be in the mix.
“They have a lot of quality there,” Rudd said. “Now it’s just getting them fine-tuned. There are a lot of intricacies In playing there. You have to be aware of your assignments. That’s just experience.”
