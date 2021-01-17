Fred Hoiberg, seven Nebraska players tested positive for COVID-19

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoiberg’s positive test came Friday. The Huskers have 12 total individuals — including seven players — in isolation or quarantine because of positive tests, according to a news release from the university.

At least 30% of Nebraska’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and staff members with close contact, have tested positive in the last seven days.

That puts the team in the red/red category in the Big Ten’s virus protocols for both team positivity rate and population positivity rate, meaning the team must stay paused for at least seven more days beginning with Sunday. That means upcoming games against Minnesota (Wednesday) and Iowa (Jan. 24) are postponed.

“I immediately took direction from our medical staff when I found out, and started self-isolating,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hoiberg’s statement went on to say that Nebraska’s program “has been hit hard over the last 10 days.”