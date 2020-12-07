Handling success a focal points for Huskers this week as they prepare for Golden Gophers

The last time Nebraska found itself tasked with responding to success, it didn’t go so well.
In fact, it resulted in the Huskers’ worst game of the season by a long shot.
Coming off a 30-23 victory against Penn State, NU turned the ball over in head-scratching fashion on its first play from scrimmage, fell behind Illinois almost immediately, gave the ball away five times, couldn’t stop the Illini’s run game and eventually lost, 42-23.
When a question to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander described the loss as a “setback” last week, he had to pause to try to find a family-friendly way to summarize his thoughts.
“I don’t even know if I’d call it a setback,” Chinander said. “That was, that was, uh … that was just a really, really poor performance from us.”
The goal this week, coming off a win against Purdue and preparing for a Minnesota team that hasn’t played the past two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak: Avoid a repeat at all costs.
“The last time we came off of a win, the next week wasn’t so pretty for us,” senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “Just learning from that, understanding that we’ve just got to put in the work during the week and just continue to chip away at it.
“Guys are going to be locked in this week. Guys are going to be ready to fly around.”
The parallels between the two weeks are clear. Nebraska opened as a two-score favorite against Minnesota, just like it did against Illinois. The Gophers are going to be shorthanded — head coach P.J. Fleck said by perhaps more than 20 players — due to the outbreak they’ve gone through. Illinois had been through the same, though more of its players had returned by the time the team traveled to Lincoln.
Senior Husker running back Dedrick Mills, though, thinks the response from his team will be different this time around.
“It’s just all about mental preparedness, that awareness that we just won, but we still have more games left,” Mills said. “We can’t get the hot head off this one game and then think the rest of the season is over, because it’s not. We’ve got more games ahead. It’s like (senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok) said, we’ve got to always look at, ‘Yeah, have fun, but it’s just this one day.’ We got the win, and Saturday everybody had fun, but everybody was back serious (on Sunday) morning.
“By the time we woke back up, everybody was ready. There was more people here in the training room and getting more treatment, people getting lifts in and stuff like that, which you don’t really see too much because people are sore the next day (after a game). But it’s just all about that preparation and how bad do you want it? How bad do you want your team to be successful?”
Nebraska has put together back-to-back wins just three times in the past three seasons, most recently in September 2019 when it beat Northern Illinois and Illinois.
“You’ve got to learn from a win and learn from a loss,” head coach Scott Frost said Monday. “I’ve really seen our habits and a lot of things around the building get better the last couple of weeks. Coming off a win, you have to double down and do even more of it — make sure your … focus is good, your practice habits are good, your effort is good. I expect the guys to respond well this week.”
As soon as the loss against Illinois ended, Frost, quarterback Luke McCaffrey and several other players said they didn’t think the week of practice had gone well. Since then, anybody who’s been asked said the past weeks have felt different.
Will it show when the Huskers and Gophers kick off? Time will tell, but Mills is confident.
“After this win, everybody is still humble,” he said. “Everybody is ready to go play Minnesota this week. We’re ready to go cap off what we did this past weekend and come back this weekend and do the same thing.”
