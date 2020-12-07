Handling success a focal points for Huskers this week as they prepare for Golden Gophers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The parallels between the two weeks are clear. Nebraska opened as a two-score favorite against Minnesota, just like it did against Illinois. The Gophers are going to be shorthanded — head coach P.J. Fleck said by perhaps more than 20 players — due to the outbreak they’ve gone through. Illinois had been through the same, though more of its players had returned by the time the team traveled to Lincoln.

Senior Husker running back Dedrick Mills, though, thinks the response from his team will be different this time around.

“It’s just all about mental preparedness, that awareness that we just won, but we still have more games left,” Mills said. “We can’t get the hot head off this one game and then think the rest of the season is over, because it’s not. We’ve got more games ahead. It’s like (senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok) said, we’ve got to always look at, ‘Yeah, have fun, but it’s just this one day.’ We got the win, and Saturday everybody had fun, but everybody was back serious (on Sunday) morning.