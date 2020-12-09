Husker junior Cam Taylor-Britt is ascending into one of the Big Ten's best corners

Last week, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he thought teams had been mostly staying away from throwing the ball toward junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
On Saturday against Purdue, Taylor-Britt added another play to his highlight reel, rising high in one-on-one coverage against star sophomore receiver David Bell down the sideline to knock a pass away. It looked a lot like a similar play he made against the similarly talented Jahan Dotson of Penn State earlier this fall.
Taylor-Britt, a Montgomery, Alabama, native, also was involved in Purdue’s biggest play of the game when he and senior Marquel Dismuke collided while trying to play a deep attempt for Bell that turned into an 89-yard touchdown.
And sure, he dropped an interception in the fourth quarter, too.
But coaches and teammates alike say Taylor-Britt is playing at a high level on the edge for the Huskers.
“Cam is playing at an elite level,” senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said Monday. “He’s a heavy competitor. Somebody who, no matter what it is, we could be flipping a coin and he’s going to want to get in on that coin flip and be able to call whether it’s heads or tails. That’s just a testament to the guy that he is.
“He’s took this year and took the time off to really help himself grow as a player. I always thought the highest of Cam and thought he was a great player, regardless of if he might have had some miscues in prior years. Who doesn’t? But that guy right there, as somebody that’s younger than me, I really admire his work and I really admire the things that he does on the field and just the player that he’s evolved into over his time here.
Support Local Journalism
“Down the line, if he continues to do what he’s doing, it’ll pay off for him big time.”
Secondary coach Travis Fisher thinks the same way. On Tuesday, Fisher said he hasn’t had any talks yet with his senior trio — Bootle plus safeties Dismuke and Deontai Williams — about the decision they’ll face after the season: use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility and return to NU or try to make it in the NFL.
“I’d rather talk to them about Minnesota,” he said.
Fisher, though, knows he’ll have that same talk with Taylor-Britt whenever football in 2020 has wrapped up.
“He has a lot of room to (grow). He has a very high ceiling,” Fisher said of the junior, who spent his first two seasons at NU bouncing between safety, cornerback and playing in the slot. “I think right now, in my opinion, I think Cam is one of the top corners definitely in the Big Ten. If not the top corner in the Big Ten. … There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to work on as far as the longevity of the game and being able to look outside of the Big Ten and let’s talk about other things. Let’s talk about how can he help his team win a championship? With his ability and how you play on the outside. Stuff like that.
“So, the football and the NFL and all that stuff is going to take care of itself. Right now, Cam is playing very good on the outside. He’s very physical on the outside, great ball skills on the outside. Great teammate. Contributing on special teams, huge part of special teams. The future is very bright for Cam.”
In fact, that’s been a topic of conversation recently between Taylor-Britt and Bootle, who have turned into one of the more reliable pairs of corners in the conference.
“It’s actually crazy, we were talking about this earlier in the locker room and just telling him how much better he’s got over the years and just telling him that I’m so happy that he’s been in my life for the past couple of years,” Bootle said. “That way we can help each other grow and learn a lot from each other. That’s my guy forever.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!