Husker junior Cam Taylor-Britt is ascending into one of the Big Ten's best corners

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Down the line, if he continues to do what he’s doing, it’ll pay off for him big time.”

Secondary coach Travis Fisher thinks the same way. On Tuesday, Fisher said he hasn’t had any talks yet with his senior trio — Bootle plus safeties Dismuke and Deontai Williams — about the decision they’ll face after the season: use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility and return to NU or try to make it in the NFL.

“I’d rather talk to them about Minnesota,” he said.

Fisher, though, knows he’ll have that same talk with Taylor-Britt whenever football in 2020 has wrapped up.

“He has a lot of room to (grow). He has a very high ceiling,” Fisher said of the junior, who spent his first two seasons at NU bouncing between safety, cornerback and playing in the slot. “I think right now, in my opinion, I think Cam is one of the top corners definitely in the Big Ten. If not the top corner in the Big Ten. … There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to work on as far as the longevity of the game and being able to look outside of the Big Ten and let’s talk about other things. Let’s talk about how can he help his team win a championship? With his ability and how you play on the outside. Stuff like that.