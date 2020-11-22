Husker offense continues to be held back by 'consistency of execution'

But there were also moments — perhaps most clearly in the second quarter — when open receivers went undiscovered on fruitless possessions. Meanwhile, McCaffrey scrambled time and again, racking up 122 yards at a 4.7 per carry clip.

“We gotta be able to throw the ball downfield,” Frost said. “I have to look at the tape, but I feel like we had some guys running open downfield. Whether it’s protection or vision or just trusting it and throwing them on time, we gotta be a better football team at throwing the ball down the field. That’s kind of how this offense is built and always has been and we’re not good enough at it right now.”

McCaffrey and junior Adrian Martinez — the two-year starter McCaffrey replaced two weeks ago — both were warming up on the sideline to begin the second half. Martinez didn’t enter the game until 4:10 remained, though, leading a seven-play, 54-yard touchdown drive capped with a short scoring throw to Falck.

Martinez accounted for more than 400 yards of offense last season in Nebraska’s 42-38 win over Illinois. Frost said if coaches thought Martinez gave the Huskers the best chance to win, he would have been on the field more.