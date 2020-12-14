Husker players eager for reunion with Vedral

Despite a short week to prepare for a game on the East Coast, Austin Allen saved some mental space Monday to wonder what it will be like seeing one of his best friends in an opposing football uniform.

Noah Vedral is now Rutgers’ starting quarterback after he spent two seasons in Lincoln as a backup. Allen (Aurora) was on the same AAU basketball teams as Vedral (Wahoo Neumann) when they were in high school, and they still talk regularly about football and life.

“He’s been doing great things at Rutgers,” Allen said. “He’s been balling out and that’s good for him because he’s an athlete. I think he deserved, in a lot of ways, to be an athlete somewhere. We had three great quarterbacks here competing for the job. Noah went on to Rutgers and he’s doing great things for them, so it’s good to see.”

Not everyone who spoke with reporters Monday was so relaxed about the reunion, which the Big Ten announced Sunday afternoon. Scott Frost said the coaching staff has discussed changing how they communicate the offense, considering Vedral helped do so for two years at Nebraska and also at UCF as the backup in 2017. Frost recruited him to Orlando out of high school.