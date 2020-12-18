Huskers claim ugly 28-21 victory at Rutgers

The first half was full of mistakes for the Nebraska offense at Rutgers, and one big mistake by the Husker defense sent NU to the locker room with a 14-7 deficit.

Martinez’s lost fumbles and pick offset 255 total yards. Rutgers turned those three turnovers into 10 points, including a costly touchdown on fourth-and-1 when it appeared Nebraska thought RU was going to attempt the same kind of quarterback pooch punt Martinez did in the first half.

Rutgers did not, and running back Isaih Pacheco poked through the Husker defense for a 33-yard score in large part because safety Deontai Williams, who seemed to be waiting for a punt 20 yards behind the play, drifted away from the run and was too late to account for Pacheco zooming to the end zone.

The Scarlet Knights then turned that into an eight-point possession when they quickly ran a two-point conversion before NU’s defense could get set. Nebraska’s sideline, denied a timeout, was flagged for a personal foul.

It capped a frustrating half for the Huskers, where they often were the more aggressive, explosive team, save the crucial errors.

