Huskers eager to welcome fans at all sporting events for first time in more than a year

LINCOLN — Thousands of red-clad fans will be piling into Husker sports venues this week after the Big Ten announced Wednesday morning that crowds will be allowed to return to spring sports competitions as soon as this weekend.

The long-awaited move signals another step toward normalcy after the year-old pandemic left Nebraska sporting venues mostly empty and supplies a jolt of positivity to an athletic program that prides itself on having some of the most enthusiastic, dedicated fans.

“We have a new little skip to our step as far as preparing all aspects of having our great fans back in our venues,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Wednesday night on his monthly radio show.

Moos announced that, in conjunction with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department, NU will allow 2,700 fans for baseball games, 2,400 for the final two home volleyball matches, 675 for softball games and 675 for women’s soccer matches. The May 1 spring game will, right now, allow 50% capacity in Memorial Stadium — roughly 45,000 fans — but Moos said the capacity could go up to 75% by the time the game is played. Moos said the attendance limits on the other sports may go up, too, as the seasons progress.